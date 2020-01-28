Rosanna Arkle Poses Under ‘Crazy’ Sky In Tiny Black Two-Piece On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Rosanna Arkle captured both her own beauty and the beauty of nature in her latest post. In a new photo on her feed, the model posed under a unique blue sky as she rocked a tiny black bikini.

The photo showed Rosanna standing in a grassy field at the top of a hill in New Zealand, as the post’s geotag indicated. In the distance below, the blue ocean waters could be seen rolling onto the shore and rocks in gentle waves. In addition, a cluster of green trees was visible. Rosanna revealed in the caption that she was proud to have captured the sky in that moment, as it was turning a mix of dark and light blues.

The disappearing sun didn’t stop Rosanna from showing off her killer body in an all-black swimwear look. She rocked a V-shaped top that plunged into her busty chest, just barely keeping her ample cleavage contained. The top didn’t quite seem to fit, as a bit of underboob was also exposed.

Rosanna’s rock-hard abs were on display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong bottom that sat low on her waist to further show off her tummy. Meanwhile, the sides of the thong sat high on her hips, which emphasized the model’s hourglass figure as well as her shapely thighs.

Rosanna accessorized the look with a few small, silver bracelets on her wrist. The shadows on her face masked any makeup she may have been wearing for the photo. The Australian babe ran a hand through her long, blond hair, which fell down her shoulder in sleek waves.

The model kept her other hand at her side and arched her body slightly in a way that further emphasized her figure. She looked off into the distance with a smile.

Rosanna’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes and just over 240 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This picture is incredible!” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Very pretty and nice body,” another user added.

“You are such a stunning woman. I really love this picture,” a third follower wrote.

“What an amazing view! And the scenery ain’t too bad either,” joked another fan.

Rosanna often shares photos of herself in beautiful, natural environments, much to the delight of her fans. Earlier this week, the babe posed on a bed of rocks in a black one-piece suit, which her followers loved.