Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth Sizzles In A Crystal Mesh Dress At The Grammys Red Carpet

Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a stunning picture from the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet.

In the snap, which was posted on Tuesday morning, the stunning model could be seen rocking a crystal mesh dress by the Italian designer, Giuseppe di Morabito. The dress featured chain straps and a plunging neckline that allowed the model to show off her chest. That’s not all but Grace also showed off her long, sexy legs through the knee-length outfit. She completed her attire with a pair of transparent heels which gave her legs an even more elongated look.

Except for two rings, the 22-year-old smokeshow decided to ditch accessories and jewelry items so as not to take away the attention from her glamorous outfit.

She wore a full face of makeup in keeping with the beautiful dress. The application featured an ivory foundation that perfectly matched the model’s skin tone and gave her face a flawless finish. She opted for a mauve lipstick, a tinge of punk blusher, multi-colored eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and lots of mascara. The hottie finished her makeup with defined eyebrows. Finally, Grace wore her brunette tresses in soft curls to pull off a very stylish look.

In the caption, Grace wrote that attending the 62nd Grammy Awards was a surreal experience for her because she had always watched the show on TV and it was the very first time that she got a chance to see it live. She also tagged her designer Giuseppe di Morabito for acknowledgment.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 68,000 likes and over 270 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her beautiful looks, but they also appreciated her incredible sense of style.

“You look so amazing and that dress is stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“One of my favorite dresses from the night,” another one chimed in.

“Amazing picture. Love you,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s looks.

“Wow! You are the most beautiful woman on Earth.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “breathtaking,” “what a queen,” and “super gorgeous” to express their admiration for the Lake City native.

Apart from her regular fans, many of Grace’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Lauren Layne, Caroline Kelley, Lindsey Wixson-Young and Luna Bijl, among others.