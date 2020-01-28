Janet Jackson’s Hair & Makeup Looks Flawless In Up-Close Photo

Janet Jackson attended the Clive Davis annual pre-Grammy Awards gala over the weekend and looked very beautiful. On Instagram, the music icon shared three photos within one post which have her fans in awe of her.

In the first pic, Jackson shared an up-close shot of herself where she looked all glammed up. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker was photographed from the shoulders up and showed off the detailing of her hair and makeup.

Jackson’s makeup was pretty simple. She sported a bold red lip while wearing black mascara and eyeliner. Her beauty spot appeared to be a lot darker than usual which could have been painted black to boast her attractive feature. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper rocked black dreadlocks and put them up in a high bun. She wrapped herself up in a leather headband and tied it up at the front.

Jackson looked down in the photo and displayed her look in a portrait picture. As always, she looked flawless and was clearly glowing after being dolled up.

In the second photograph, Jackson was pictured sitting down ahead of the event. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress wore a loose-fitted gray pajama top and was tieing her hair up. She was photographed from a higher up angle and looked directly in front of her.

In the third and final photo, Jackson was getting her eyelashes curled. The “Made for Now” entertainer had both eyes closed while one set of lashes were in the process of getting curled.

The legend tagged her makeup artist, Preston, who helped her achieve the look for the party and the photographer, Solaiman Fazel.

For her caption, she put the hashtag “PreGRAMMYGala” with the sparkle emoji.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.1 million followers.

“Looking fabulous as always. Come through glow,” one user wrote.

“The most beautiful angel,” another shared.

“Beautiful Queen. Come through with the pictures!” a third fan remarked, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“Looking like Justice. Love you Janet,” a fourth admirer commented, referring to the role she played in ’90s movie Poetic Justice.

At the event, Jackson wore a long leather coat designed by Alexander Wang. The garment fell down to her ankles and had a belt which she wrapped around her waist. She paired the ensemble with black boots and matched her nail polish with the same color. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was Jackson’s first time attending Davis’ pre-Grammy gala in 12 years.