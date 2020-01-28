Hillary Clinton Says She Feels The ‘Urge’ To Take On Donald Trump In 2020 Election

During an interview with Variety at Sundance Film Festival, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton spoke about her the four-hour docu-series, Hillary, as well as the 2020 election and her plans to support whoever is the eventual nominee against Donald Trump.

At one point, Clinton was asked if she ever feels the “urge” to think she could take down Trump if she were running this year.

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome,” she said. “And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case.”

In a separate interview with Associated Press, Clinton said that facing Trump in 2020 is a different ball game, pointing to his record, which she says he will “have to be held accountable for.”

Nevertheless, Clinton told Variety that she would support the current candidates and do all she can to ensure the eventual Democratic nominee is elected.

The interview with the former Secretary of State also touched on the recent attention Hillary placed on her past comment that “nobody likes” Vermont Sen. and current Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“I think we did that interview about a year and a half ago,” Clinton said. “I wasn’t thinking about the election by any means. I’ve said I’m going to support the nominee.”

Previously, Clinton blamed her 2016 loss to Trump on Sanders’ performance in the primary, pointing to his “innuendo” and attacks on her character, Vanity Fair reported. She called Sanders’ attacks “sexist” and accused his supporters of attack her supporters online. The 72-year-old politician also said that Barack Obama advised her to “lay off” Sanders as much as possible.

Clinton told Variety it’s “important” to look at any candidate’s record to see what they have accomplished and how it aligns with one’s particular beliefs.

“I think that’s what every voter paying attention should do,” she said.

The timing of Clinton’s criticism of Sanders comes as he has become the target of the Democratic establishment amid his continual rise in the polls ahead of the Iowa caucuses on February 3. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim Messina, President Obama’s 2012 campaign manager, said on MSNBC that Sanders is not the candidate to defeat Trump. However, Sanders beats Trump on nearly every hypothetical head-to-head poll listed on RealClearPolitics.

Obama and his allies are reportedly frustrated with Sanders’ rise. Although they allegedly “hate” him, they don’t know how to stop his ascent.