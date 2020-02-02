How Alex Rodriguez Supported Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Every Step Of The Way

The baseball legend is his fiancee's biggest fan.

Jennifer Lopez has a proud partner in Alex Rodriguez. The superstar singer and actress has had the support of her man every step of the way as she headlines the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Miami.

From the second the big news was announced, A-Rod has been by his fiancee’s side as she takes on one of the most coveted musical honors in the country. There may be 100 million people watching her every move, but on Super Bowl Sunday, A-Rod is JLo’s biggest superfan.

He Was With Her When She Got The Phone Call

During an interview with Extra, A-Rod talked about the excitement in the couple’s house when Jennifer was asked to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show last year. He said it was an “absolute privilege” when they got the phone call from the NFL, and he noted this Super Bowl is extra special because it’s on their turf.

“It’s in our hometown of Miami and our 4 kids are there,” he said. “100 million people watching an incredible show. Jennifer is thrilled.”

Rodriguez elaborated during an appearance on the Today show as he explained that this performance is a lifelong dream for his love.

“It’s been a dream of hers her whole life,” he said, per People. “I mean who doesn’t wanna play at the Super Bowl, right? She’s been close a few times, and when we got that call from Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z we were thrilled. She was in tears.”

He Proudly Shared Her Big News With The World

When JLo was first announced as the halftime show headliner alongside fellow Latina star Shakira, A-Rod wasted no time in praising his longtime love. The former MLB star posted an Instagram photo of the two singers and wrote that he is “so proud and excited” for his fiancée.

“JLo going to set the world on [fire],” Rodriguez wrote of his future wife.

He Posted A Sweet Video From JLo’s Halftime Show Rehearsals

Rodriguez has been front and center at his famous fiancee’s Super Bowl rehearsals. In December, the former New York Yankee shared an adorable clip to Instagram that showed Jennifer alongside a dance crew of young girls as they screamed for some ice cream while taking a break from rehearsals for the halftime show.

A-Rod also shared an Instagram pic with his daughter Natasha as they watched JLo and her team get ready for the choreographed performance.

He Filmed A Super Bowl Commercial With Her

In January, A-Rod teamed up with JLo and fellow star DJ Khaled, singer Steven Van Zandt, and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to film a Super Bowl commercial, according to TMZ.

While there are no details on what the ad is for, pics posted by the celebrity gossip site showed Jennifer dressed in an all-white outfit and her handsome fiancé looking dapper in a blue sports coat. In addition, Khaled was wearing a bright yellow tracksuit while Kareem was spotted dressed as an airplane pilot. During the two-day shoot in Fort Lauderdale, Jennifer was filmed running away from a car.

The secret commercial comes one year after Rodriguez starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Planters nuts alongside Charlie Sheen.