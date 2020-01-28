Blond Smokeshow Abby Dowse Rocks Sheer, Low-Cut Dress In Her ‘Happy Place’

With another new day comes another smoking hot new photo from bombshell Abby Dowse. As fans who follow the Australian bombshell on Instagram know, Dowse is one of the most popular models on the planet and she regularly flaunts her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW ensembles that include bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the most recent update that was shared on her page, the beauty appeared to be in her element.

In the caption of the photo, Dowse told fans that she was in her “happy place,” as she struck a pose at the beach. She appeared front and center in the image, sitting in the sand and looking off into the distance. Dowse wore her long, blond tresses down and blowing in the wind in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. While holding a pair of aviator sunglasses in one hand, she rested the other in the sand.

The social media sensation accessorized the beach-chic look with a pair of large, silver hoop earrings and a dainty necklace while leaving to the imagination in a sheer, neon green dress that dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. The NSFW number was lined with lacy black fabric and it hit on her upper thigh, offering views of her fit legs. Dowse credited online retailer Fashion Nova for the sexy outfit and since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 4,000 likes in addition to well over 100-plus comments — a number that continues to grow. While some followers took to the photo to let Dowse know that she looks amazing, countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and simply commented using their choice of emoji.

“You are so beautiful, it isn’t fair,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Can mess with perfection. I think I am in love with you,” a second follower chimed in on the post.

“I love you and this pic is amazing beautiful incredible woman,” another Instagram user added.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Dowse has sizzled in a scandalous look. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model got sexy in some revealing lingerie. She left little to the imagination in a sexy black bra that was adorned with rhinestones, showing off her toned and tanned cleavage, pairing the outfit with matching panties. That post also earned her a ton of likes and comments.