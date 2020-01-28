Viviana Castrillon Shows Shows Off Perfect Figure In See-Through Lingerie On Instagram

Colombian model Viviana Castrillon treated her 3.6 million Instagram fans to a new lingerie picture on Tuesday, one which sent temperatures through the roof.

In the snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, the hottie pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity by opting for a skimpy lingerie set made up of mesh fabric, one that allowed her to show off plenty of skin. The model not only provided her fans with a generous view of her assets, but the racy ensemble also enabled her to flaunt her small waist, taut stomach, and sexy legs. To infuse style and sexiness, the Latina beauty also wore a black lace cape as well as a stylish black fur muffler around her neck.

The hottie opted for a full face of makeup in keeping with her distinct style. The application included an ivory foundation, a plum shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, lined eyes and lots of mascara. Vivi loosely tied her brunette tresses and decided to ditch jewelry and accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risque outfit.

To pose for the outdoor snap, the 33-year-old model stood straight and raised both of her arms and placed them on her hair. She turned her face to the left and looked toward the floor to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Keystone Islands — a neighborhood in North Miami, Florida. Vivi, however, did not define the exact location where the photoshoot took place.

In the caption, the former Miss Playboy TV Latin America wished her fans a happy Tuesday and invited them to join her Only Fans account, which is a paid subscription. She also mentioned that joining her private platform will allow her admirers to access her uncensored pictures and videos.

The model informed her fans that her lingerie set was from her own intimate wear collection, VC Dreams Lingerie. She also tagged her photographer, Oscar Grau, in the post for acknowledgment.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 9,000 likes and over 170 comments in which fans and followers showered the model with compliments.

“Happy Tuesday, beautiful lady! You made my day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So hot and sexy!” another one wrote.

“Just absolutely stunning, Viviana! A perfect outfit for Teaseday Tuesday,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess!” “hot babe,” and “fantastic” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from her legions of followers, the snap was also liked by many of Vivi’s fellow models, including Pandora Blue and Eri Anton.