‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Theo Gets Ammunition

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, January 28 shows Theo overhears Summer and Kyle talking about what happened in San Francisco. Plus, Nikki bugs Nick about Sharon, Sharon feels overwhelmed, and Abby watches the sparks fly between Chance and Phyllis.

Sharon (Sharon Case) stressed out about cancer being a full-time job, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) provided support. When Mariah offered to take over Crimson Lights for a while, Sharon revealed that she planned to close it for a few weeks for a facelift. Then, Mariah suggested Sharon use Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) contractors, and Sharon noted how asking Nick for a sip of water often resulted in a whole fire hydrant. Mariah promised to help Sharon field the offers of help. Later, Mariah gently suggested to Nick that he tone things down, and he got the hint.

Meanwhile, at the Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) let Nick in on her plans to go to Europe in preparation for the upcoming gala. She also complained that Nick had spent a lot of time with Sharon lately. Nick played it off as having to do with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), but Nikki wasn’t convinced. He asked his mom to back off and then offered to do some last-minute preparation for the anniversary celebration while she was gone. Nikki promised to drop it, but she also asked Nick to stay away from Sharon.

At The Grand Phoenix, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) snarked at each other over Chance (Donny Boaz). Phyllis had a date to get ready for, but shockingly, she didn’t have any water. When Phyllis appeared in a tiny robe, Abby said, “poor you.” Then, Phyllis asked Chance to come upstairs to check out her plumbing. Chance opted out, and Abby let Phyllis know the cold water was working. Abby predicted that Chance would see what a disaster Phyllis is during their date. Later, Phyllis overhead Chance talking on the phone about missing a target, and she asked about it. However, Chance declined to discuss boring work stuff. Abby watched Chance and Phyllis flirting, and she frowned.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) reunited at Society with a big hug. He asked Lola to get away early so that they could talk, and she agreed to. However, later Lola got a call from Arturo (Jason Canela) that their mother had been in a car wreck and broken her ankle. Kyle told Lola they could put off their talk.

At Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) traded barbs about Kyle and Lola, and Summer realized that Theo really wants Lola. Later, Kyle and Summer talked about San Francisco, and they decided not to mention it again. Kyle reiterated that he loved Lola and wanted to make his marriage work. However, Theo happened to be outside and overheard their conversation, so he knows that something happened between the exes during their recent business trip.