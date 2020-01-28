Cory Wharton Opens Up About Proposing To Taylor Selfridge: ‘It’s Definitely Been Talked About’

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are expecting a baby girl together, but are the couple thinking about tying-the-knot in the near future? The Teen Mom OG dad recently opened up to Champion Daily about whether or not he plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon.

“I’m not going to pop the question yet. We’re taking everything one thing at a time,” he explained to the site.

For now, Cory has something else in mind as to what the next step in their relationship should be and it doesn’t involve an engagement ring. Rather, Cory revealed that he believes the next step for his relationship with Taylor is the couple moving in together. He added that the happy couple hope to move in together before their baby girl arrives, but that depends on whether or not they are able to find a place that they like. If they aren’t able to, Cory says they will wait until after they welcome their daughter.

While Cory seems certain that an engagement isn’t in the couples immediate future, the site did ask Cory how Taylor felt things and if she wanted to get engaged sooner rather than later.

Cory explained, “Taylor has talked about getting engaged, but I think she knows that right now I have a lot on my plate. So she’s treading water lightly, you know?”

However, he teased, “But it’s definitely been talked about!”

It turns out, though, that Cory may not hint about when he wants to propose as he revealed that, when he does decide to pop the question, he wants to ensure that Taylor is surprised.

“When I do propose to Taylor, I want it to be a surprise, too, as I want her to have it happen when she doesn’t expect it,” he dished.

Cory was also asked about Cheynne Floyd, the mother of his daughter Ryder. Cory revealed that he doesn’t think Cheyenne would be upset if he were to tell her he and Taylor were engaged. Rather, he explained that nothing could “be as bad” as when he told Cheyenne that Taylor was pregnant.

“So I think after we got through that speed bump or whatever you want to call it- that surprise- I think that’s probably the worst,” he said in regards to telling Cheyenne about Taylor’s pregnancy.

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge announced their pregnancy last year and recently, they had a gender reveal where the couple found out that they would be expecting a baby girl later this year. While they are getting ready to welcome their baby girl, it doesn’t sound like they are going to be getting engaged right now.