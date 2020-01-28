Luann de Lesseps Reveals If She’s Leaving ‘RHONY’ After Sharing Suspicious ‘OG’ Post With Andy Cohen

Luann de Lesseps recently scared fans with a post with Andy Cohen.

LuAnn de Lesseps sparked concern in fans on Monday, January 27, when she shared a photo of herself and Andy Cohen just days after both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge announced their departures from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After posting the image, which she captioned, “Two OGs,” a fan sent a message to de Lesseps in which they explained that they initially believed the post may have been made as an announcement regarding her own departure. As the fan noted, they got legitimately scared when they saw the photo of her and Cohen on her page.

Luckily, de Lesseps quickly set the record straight, confirming that despite the Real Housewives firings days ago, she is not going to be leaving her role on The Real Housewives of New York City anytime soon.

“Never count out the countess,” she told the fan.

Cohen also weighed in on de Lesseps’ post, telling his longtime star that it was a good photo.

As fans well know, de Lesseps is one of the longest running OGs of the Real Housewives franchise, having starred in all of the Big Apple-based series’ 11 seasons. That said, she hasn’t always been a full-time housewife, which gives Ramona Singer a bit of seniority over her.

On Friday of last week, after appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County since its first season in 2006, Gunvalson announced that she would not be featured on the show’s upcoming 15th season. Then, the following day, Judge confirmed that she too was moving on from the show after appearing on the past 12 seasons of the reality series.

Right away, fans worried which OGs of the franchise could be fired next.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former OG of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel, announced her exit from the show in August of last year as filming began on Season 12 and months later, during an interview with Jenny McCarthy, de Lesseps made it clear that she was ready to move on from Frankel’s eight-season run.

“I think the whole cast is relieved in a way,” de Lesseps said, according to Fox News. “It also leaves breathing room for other women to shine and show their personalities.”

“A lot was Bethenny coming in and kind of stealing the show, but guess what? She can’t steal our show,” de Lesseps added. “This season is amazing, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the new season.”