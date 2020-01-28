‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Shows Off Fit Physique In Purple Sports Bra & Leggings

Bri Teresi shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her fit physique, and her 719,000 fans are loving it.

On Monday, January 27, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media app to post a series of snapshots of herself in a workout set that clings to her every curve.

In the photos, Teresi is seen in a stylish kitchen as she strikes different poses, which includes one alongside her dog. The snaps were taken in Hollywood, California, according to the geotag added to the post.

Teresi is rocking a two-piece workout set in a mauve shade of purple that flatters the color of her hair and skin. The sports bra features two thick straps that go around her neck. The top also has a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her ample cleavage fully on display. The bra appears to have a strong band around the torso, giving it good support.

The blond bombshell teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants. The leggings sit just above her bellybutton, highlighting her itty bitty waist and contrasting it with her wide hips. The stretchy fabric of the pants cling to her legs, showcasing her toned and slender thighs.

In the caption, Teresi revealed that her outfit is from SETactive, a brand designed to “flatter, sculpt, and lift,” as per its Instagram bio.

The first shot shows Teresi on her tiptoes as she holds a purple bottle of water. The model has one leg in front of the other in a pose that further showcases her long legs and slim physique. Her blonde hair is swept over to one side. Her head is tilted to the right and her gaze is down.

In the second photo, she is down on the floor with her dog, a mini golden doodle named Jack. The third photo is similar to the first, but Teresi is posing with her hand on her right hip. In the caption, Teresi asked her followers to choose between the three pics.

In under a day of being published, the post has garnered more than 12,100 likes and upwards of 240 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to shower Teresi with compliments and emoji, and also to indicate which photo is their favorite.

“You take “pretty in pink” to the next level,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with heart-eyes emoji.

“So perfect,” replied another fan, adding a star-struck emoji at the end of the comment.