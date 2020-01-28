‘General Hospital’ Cutie Jophielle Love Creates & Performs Song For ‘GH’ Mom Rebecca Budig & Fans Are In Love

ABC is continuing to preempt new episodes of General Hospital on weekdays as they continue televising the Trump impeachment trial. As fans wait for things to get back on schedule, they might want to check out some fun social media posts various cast members have made lately. Sweet young actress Jophielle Love recently shared something especially adorable that GH fans won’t want to miss.

Viewers waited a long time to see Rebecca Budig’s Hayden Barnes reveal the truth to Michael Eason’s Dr. Hamilton Finn about their child. Finally, not long ago, Hayden and Finn’s young daughter Violet was introduced. Jophielle is the actress in the role and General Hospital fans adore her.

Sadly, the show wrote Hayden out shortly after Violet was introduced. For now, the little girl is staying with Finn and Anna, but everybody is hoping that Hayden will head back to Port Charles soon.

Rebecca and Jophielle clearly bonded quite well as soon as they started working together and they continue to spend time together when they can. Some General Hospital fans might wonder if they have been together in recent weeks because Rebecca is back at GH. For now, however, nothing official has emerged on that front.

A few days ago, Jophielle shared a sweet photo on her Instagram page showing her with Rebecca. She noted that she had written a song that she performed for her family and Rebecca and on Monday, she shared a video on her page showing the musical creation.

Jophielle explained in the caption of her Instagram post that she created the song “on the spot” to sing to Rebecca. She noted that she had titled it “Walking in the Dark” and she went on to strum a small guitar and sing her new piece.

Rebecca commented on the photo of the two of them together, telling Jophielle that she loved seeing the little girl’s beautiful face. She also thanked the young actress for singing her sweet song.

On the video post, General Hospital fans filled the comment section with praise.

“Omg, cuteness overload!! What a talent!!” wrote one fan.

“So incredibly sweet! What a good singer you are and so nice to sing it for your TV mommy. She’s the best,” declared another follower.

“She is such a beautiful, sweet little girl. So glad she joined the cast of GH. Now we just have to get her mamma to come back. We miss her,” shared someone else.

“Oh my gosh!!! This lil gal is really something!” another comment noted.

Fans will have to wait to see whether Rebecca returns to General Hospital soon to reprise her role as Hayden. Luckily, it seems that Jophielle and her character of Violet are sticking around and it looks like she could be on deck for a big Nurses’ Ball performance this spring.