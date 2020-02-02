Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Told Him To Follow In Tom Brady’s Footsteps

'Whatever he's doing, you need to do,' she reportedly said.

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes, once told her son to be like Tom Brady, according to a tweet from Sports Illustrated writer Greg Bishop.

Mrs. Mahomes was married to Patrick’s father, journeyman Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, who was with the Minnesota Twins at the time when her famous son was born. She also shares another son, Jackson, with Patrick’s father, as well as a daughter, Mia Randall, from another relationship.

These days, like a lot of players’ moms, she tries to catch her sons’ games as often as she can. When she’s not cheering her son on, she’s advocating for his charity, which purchases inclusive playground equipment at children’s hospitals.

The Message Came Following The Chiefs-Patriots Game On December 8

Back on December 18, Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs took on Brady’s New England Patriots in Week 14. By all accounts, it would have been an otherwise mundane late-season game, as both teams were already solidly bound for the playoffs at the time.

However, the game was significant for a more behind-the-scenes reason. It was a battle between two quarterbacks, one an upstart in only his third season, with a long career ahead of him (Mahomes), and the other, a first-ballot Hall of Famer whose career is winding down (Brady).

As ESPN reported at the time, both quarterbacks performed solidly, although both men’s numbers were subpar considering their other game averages. Brady went 19-for-36, with 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception; Mahomes went 26-for-40, with 283 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Mahomes’ Chiefs won the game, 23-16.

Randi was in attendance after the game, and as Bishop would later tweet, she was impressed by Brady and told her son to follow in the footsteps of the older quarterback. What’s more, she noted the irony of the fact that she was the mother of a man on the field, who was at the same time the same age as another man on the field.

“Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, to her son after he played New England earlier this season: I’ve gotta give it to Tom Brady. We’re the same age. I can’t imagine playing someone 20 years younger than me. Whatever he’s doing, you need to do,” Bishop said of Randi.

Randi Calls Herself The Original ‘Mahomie’

In January, Randi spoke with Kansas City’s WDAF-TV about what it means to be the mother of a quarterback bound for what may very well be the first of many Super Bowl appearances.

She called herself the original “Mahomie,” making a portmanteau of the words “Mahomes” and “homie,” or friend.

“I knew when it came to sports he was going to be able to reach whatever level he wanted,” she said of her son, who showed prowess at multiple sports at a young age.

Indeed, at one point, Mahomes wanted to quit football, but his mother held firm, telling the young lad that he would regret it if he did.

Some number of years from now, if Mahomes follows Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame, he may have a chance to reflect on that advice.