Instagram Hottie Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Toned Bod In Skimpy Taupe Bikini

American model Jilissa Zoltko took to Instagram Tuesday, January 28 to upload another sizzling bikini snapshot which she shared with her 644,000 followers. The blond bombshell has a killer body and she does not mind showing it off on social media.

Jilissa’s swimsuit was taupe with the bikini top featuring a classic sports-style that contained her voluptuous chest. However, it seemed a little tight on her that she spilled out of it, exposing ample cleavage. The bikini bottoms were just as risqué as the top. The legs were high-cut and the waist had a sexy low-cut style, accentuating her rock-hard abs.

The update showed the model in an open area with a rug behind her. She looked at her phone and slightly puckered her lips to exude sexy vibes as she snapped the photo. The shot showed Jilissa close up as she struck a pose for the camera. She sat on the tiled floors, leaning slightly backward, as she put her assets on display. The angle also showed off her hourglass shape, as well as her glowing tanned skin. The living room with tall glass windows overlooking the bright, blue sky was seen at the backdrop.

The model opted for a full makeup look which featured a semi-matte foundation, defined brows, nude eyeshadow, a coat of mascara, contour, and blush. She also painted her nails with white polish to complete her look. As for her jewelry, the Miami model decided to keep it simple and opted for two gold bangles and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore her golden tresses in a low bun.

In the caption, Jilissa informed her fans that she achieved her tanned glow by using a product from Bali Body.

Within 19 hours of going live, the snapshot has accrued more than 33,500 likes and over 422 comments, as fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments. While some of Jilissa’s admirers focused on her beautiful looks, others expressed their excitement at the sheer display of skin.

“Wow house and bod goals,” one follower commented on the post.

“That is what you call perfect,” another admirer gushed, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re gorgeous and flawless,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Perfect and sensual body. Precious thighs,” a fourth fan added.

Just a day ago, Jilissa stunned her fans with another sultry update wherein she rocked a white lace dress that flaunted her decolletage. Although fully clothed, the model still looked gorgeous and her fans loved her glam look. According to the report, the photo was taken at the Pegasus World Cup in Florida.