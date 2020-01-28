President Donald Trump Calls Out ‘Politically Correct’ Fox News For ‘Loading The Airwaves With Democrats’

Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News on Tuesday for having Democrats on the network. The president lamented on Twitter that the conservative news outlet was trying to be “politically correct,” in his view, and that the move could spell the end of the network.

Trump attacked Fox for interviewing Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic Senator from Maryland, on a segment of “America’s Newsroom.”

“Really pathetic how @FoxNews is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no name Senator from Maryland. He has been on forever playing up the Impeachment Hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their low ratings debates….” he wrote.

He then suggested that progressives like Chris Wallace should appear on other networks that are perceived to be more liberal-leaning.

“So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!” he concluded.

Trump has frequently aimed his ire at Fox News when the network’s hosts or guests say something critical about him. This latest attack seems to be focused on the outlet’s coverage of the impeachment trial in the Senate. Van Hollen appeared on the network to discuss the impeachment trial.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen says if Senate Republicans vote against his proposed amendment which would empower Chief Justice John Roberts to decide on witnesses in Pres. Trump's impeachment trial, "they will be telling America they do not want an impartial trial." pic.twitter.com/MOF5gRJEZb — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 28, 2020

Van Hollen responded to the president’s complaint, noting that despite being upset with the network, he appears to have watched the show, and suggesting that the president should stand as a witness in the trial.

Glad you tuned in, Mr. President. Now that I have your attention, how about coming down to the Senate to share your side of the story under penalty of perjury? https://t.co/vPRFQwbJyX — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 28, 2020

Despite Trump’s concerns about Fox’s news coverage, he regularly appears on the network, while avoiding other news channels.

He has done an interview with Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo on Fox News within the last month. He also regularly comments and responds to coverage and commentary on the network, often via his Twitter account.

Mark Knoller, a CBS News White House Correspondent, noted in a tweet that Trump has chosen to appear on Fox News 70 times since taking office, while appearing on ABC 5 times, CBS 5 times, NBC 8 times, and never on CNN.

The president will also appear on the network this week in a pre-Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Trump skipped what is becoming a tradition in 2018 because he was concerned about the players who choose to kneel during the national anthem