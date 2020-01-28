‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dayna Kathan Pokes Fun At Her Lack Of A Bra And Charli Burnett’s Pasta Comment

Dayna Kathan joked about eating pasta on Instagram on Monday night.

Dayna Kathan gave a nod to last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules on her Instagram Stories on Monday night.

Ahead of tonight’s new show, the SUR Restaurant waitress, who was added to the cast in 2019 for Season 8 mentioned to her fans and followers that she was hanging out at the West Hollywood venue without a bra, which was a hot topic during last week’s episode, before joking about a comment made by fellow newbie Charli Burnett.

“Hanging at SUR with no bra on eating my fav pasta. Never going to change,” Dayna wrote in the caption of a photo of herself wearing her SUR uniform.

As fans will recall from last week’s show, Dayna got the attention of her fellow employees by failing to wear a bra under her uniform after being added to the staff at SUR after previously working at Lisa Vanderpump’s other West Hollywood hotspot, TomTom.

During the first episode of the eighth season, Tom Schwartz gushed over the job Dayna was doing at their restaurant before noting that she was so good that Vanderpump actually wanted to move her to SUR. A short time later, she was seen being trained at the restaurant by Scheana Marie, who didn’t take a liking to her initially.

At the same time that Dayna was training to be a waitress at SUR, Charlie was doing the same and while getting to know the older members of the staff, she explained that she didn’t eat pasta because she believed it was why people were fat.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana addressed her “hazing” of Dayna while appearing on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last week and suggested that while she was the one seen telling Dayna to do busy work, she was actually taking the instruction of her longtime manager, Peter Madrigal.

“You know, in all honestly, Peter was directing me on the side work for her. So I was just doing what the manager said,” Scheana explained, according to a clip shared by Bravo.

“He told you to be a b*tch?” Andy wondered.

“He said, ‘Make her polish all the glasses and then dust the shelves.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, done.’ I had fun with it,” Scheana admitted.

According to Scheana, she has since apologized for her behavior towards Dayna, although it is unclear if they were able to establish a friendship during Season 8.