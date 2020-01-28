Wendy Williams Confirms That She And NeNe Leakes Are Still Close After Publicly Discussing Their Conversation

Wendy Williams recently shared on her Daytime talk show that she has no issues with her close friend NeNe Leakes.

The Wendy Williams Show host and The Real Housewives of Atlanta host reportedly fell out earlier this month after Williams dished on her show that Leakes had texted her to confirm that she was leaving the Bravo show after 11 seasons. Hollywood Life reports that Leakes wasn’t top pleased with Williams’ public announcement, and shared on her Twitter page that “private conversations should be left in private,” and many of her fans thought that she was referring to Williams in the tweet.

Williams said that, though it may appear that they are beefing, she and Leakes don’t have any issues. During her “Hot Topics” section, she reportedly paused from the segment to confirm with her audience that she and the former Glee star are still friends with one another.

“Just in case you’re still wondering, NeNe and I are still cool, ok,” Williams said to her audience.

The television personality also said that, while she and Leakes are still friends, she hasn’t spoken to the RHOA OG about the recent news surrounding The Real Housewives of Orange County. She was discussing the exits of the reality show’s veterans, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, when she decided to add that she and Leakes are getting along at the moment.

“And, no, I haven’t talked to her about this [RHOC] revelation because I just learned about it this morning,” Williams admitted, followed by adding that she took the rest of the day on Monday, January 27, to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.

Leakes has yet to confirm that she has no problems with Williams. Besides her social media post, the actress has yet to share her thoughts on Williams’ public exit, or her plans to leave RHOA. Her exit has been a topic of speculation since Season 12 of the series began back in November 2019. The Inquisitr has previously reported that Leakes feels as if the show is treating her as a pawn to boost their ratings and no longer wants to participate in the show. While she reportedly hasn’t reached out to end her contract, she could lose millions of dollars for choosing to leave the reality franchise.

Leakes and Williams became friends earlier last year, shortly after Williams’ separation from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. Since they have been pals with each other, they have been seen at several outings together and appeared to be close prior to Williams’ comments.