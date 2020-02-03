Jennifer Lopez’s Workout & Diet Routine Keeps Her Body In Shape At Age 50

As people are watching the Super Bowl, many are no doubt wondering how Jennifer Lopez keeps in such amazing shape. The singer and actress has a body that is arguably in better shape than most people half her age. For those wanting to up their own fitness game, take a cue from the Hustlers star.

Harper’s Bazaar recently spilled the beans on Jennifer’s diet and exercise routine as the singer gets ready for her big performance. While no doubt part of her slamming body is genetics, it’s clear that hard work is also a big part of the recipe.

The Details On Jennifer Lopez’s Workout

Jennifer’s workout routine is intense, but she doesn’t see it as a chore to slog through. She gets in some cardio several days a week, and she says it not only helps her physical health but her mental health as well.

“Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness,” she said.

She says that she works out in the morning so that she can make it a priority. Otherwise, it can get too easy to skimp when things get busy.

“I don’t like doing it later; it’s harder to get there when I have my day going already,” she said.

To keep things interesting, she says that she works out with different trainers and does different routines.

Her trainers have her doing pushups, platypus walks, tricep extensions with resistance bands, planks, and dumbbell rows to keep her core and arms in good shape.

As she demonstrated in her role in Hustlers, JLo has some seriously impressive upper body strength. Still, that doesn’t mean she’s neglecting her legs. She does plenty of lunges and squats to round out her routine.

How Jennifer Lopez Eats To Stay Fit

While she may splurge now and then, Lopez maintains a strict diet that starts with tons of water to help fill her up.

“I try to keep my body hydrated and well-rested after every workout,” she said. “That way, I’m ready to hit it hard again the next day.”

She further supports her body by avoiding caffeine and alcohol. She drinks decaf when she has coffee, and she never has alcohol.

Lopez’s trainer Tracy Anderson revealed that the singer is also serious about eating healthy. She doesn’t eat refined carbs or processed foods.

“I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing,” Anderson said. “It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh.”

She fills her plate with non-starchy vegetables and lean protein. She also adds some complex carbohydrates like sweet potatoes and brown rice now and then.

She doesn’t fill up on snacks between meals, either. She says that she eats healthy proteins and fruit when she needs some between-meal energy.

When she dines out, she says she looks for low calorie options like fish or salads.