Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Bikini

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a sexy bikini on Tuesday.

The beauty’s swimsuit looked to be a mismatched set that included an off-white crochet top that revealed plenty of her cleavage. The barely-there bottoms were made from a multi-colored fabric with straps that sat high on her hips.

Hilde’s post was a group of four photos that showed her outside on a porch sitting in a chair. A table sat beside her, and green plants could be seen behind her.

One photo captured her sitting on the edge of the chair as she ran her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head and smiled at the camera. The angle showed off her hourglass shape.

A similar snap showed Hilde as she looked down while running her fingers through her hair. She sat up straight, showing off her flat abs and curvy hips.

Another photo showed Hilde from a close angle, giving her fans a good look at her ample chest as well as her pretty face. She held her fingers close to the side of her face as she gave the camera a serious look.

Another picture captured Hilde from a high angle looking down on her as she sat in the chair and pulled on the sides of her bikini bottoms. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the outside light.

Hilde’s hair hung down in loose waves. She tied the sides back with a scarf and let her long bangs frame her face. Her makeup included smokey eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a coral shade on her lips and a white polish on her nails.

In the post’s comments, Hilde said that her bathing suit came from Yoins Swimwear.

Her fans raved over how stunning she looked, with some claiming she is the most beautiful lady on Instagram.

“IMO you are the most beautiful girl on Instagram, no joke, you have the prettiest face I’ve ever seen….. Have a nice day!” one admirer told the blond bombshell.

“Hands down most beautiful woman in the world,” a second fan wrote.

“What dreams are made of,” quipped a third fan.

“You can’t get any hotter,” a fourth admirer said.

It’s not unusual for Hilde to throw her fans into a frenzy with her sexy updates. She recently gave them a good reason to get excited when she nearly popped the buttons on a sexy white dress she was wearing.