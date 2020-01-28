Tinashe ‘Drank For Months’ When Ex-Boyfriend Ben Simmons Started Dating Kendall Jenner

Breaking up is always difficult, and singer Tinashe learned that breaking up with somebody who is in the spotlight comes with additional emotional obstacles. She recently revealed that finding out that her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Ben Simmons, was dating Kendall Jenner left her devastated.

This dates back to 2018, when Tinashe was dating the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star. The couple had decided to split, and the 26-year-old believed she was fine with the separation until news broke that he already had a new girlfriend, and it was none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the “2 On” singer revealed that this caused her to fall into a deep depression, and spoke candidly about how it affected her.

“It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK,” Tinashe told the publication at an event last weekend. “I drank for, like, six months after that…But I’m OK now.”

The Kentucky-born beauty was adamant that she’s in a much better place now. All of this happened after a messy break-up, which included Simmons texting his ex-girlfriend while he was with Jenner, as mentioned in the Us piece.

Once the news broke that Simmons was still keeping in contact with his ex, rabid Kardashian fans accused her of coming between the couple. Looking to clear the air, Tinashe posted a somewhat lengthy response on Twitter to explain her position.

“The fact is, I was in love, and I got hurt,” she wrote in her online address. “I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation.”

She went on to describe the scenario as “complicated” and then chalked up her behavior for being “sensitive as hell.” The former Rent Live performer then suggested she may not be cut out for dating in Hollywood. Her post ended with her saying she is not trying to “‘prove’ anything to anyone.”

Only a couple months after the two started dating it was reported that Jenner and Simmons split. Recently, however, as reported by The Inquisitr, the two have been seen together in public again. The two were first spotted having brunch together in New York City and were later seen on what appeared to be a date at Bubby’s, a trendy destination in the city.

According to E! News, the duo have reconnected after several months apart. While it’s difficult for the two to spend time together because of the distance and frantic schedules, it’s been reported that the two are looking to make things work this time.