‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Want More Of James Kennedy On Season 8, And Jax Taylor Agrees

James Kennedy was fired from SUR Restaurant last year and is now MIA from the new episodes of 'Pump Rules.'

James Kennedy has been missing in action from Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and fans have had enough.

Following his firing from SUR Restaurant during Season 7, Kennedy has failed to appear on the new episodes and many have wondered whether or not he was fired from the show altogether. Luckily for Kennedy’s fans, he wasn’t given the boot. Instead, he simply filmed less than the others during the early moments of the new season.

While it is unclear when Kennedy will return to his extended role on Vanderpump Rules, he’s taken note of the viewers’ interest in his story and recently shared a Twitter post from a fan on his Instagram page in which the fan demanded the “[James Kennedy] drought” come to an end.

“Why are they starving us of one of the most entertaining cast members?” the woman wondered.

In response, Kennedy asked his Instagram audience if they agreed with her.

Shockingly, Kennedy’s former on-screen nemesis, Jax Taylor, was one of the first people to weigh in on the situation, leaving him a comment that read, “I agree 100 percent!!!

Ariana Madix also weighed in on the Kennedy’s post by sharing a raised hands emoji in the comments section.

In addition to his co-stars’ reactions, Kennedy was met with tons of fans who agreed that Bravo should begin featuring both him and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, on the show as soon as possible.

During the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 earlier this month, Leviss was seen working at SUR Restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump, who asked her if Kennedy was impacted at all by her new waitressing gig.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leviss admitted that seeing her in her SUR uniform was a “trigger” for her boyfriend, who hosted a weekly event at the venue before his often mean antics led Vanderpump to fire him during Season 7.

Although Kennedy got on the bad side of Vanderpump and several others during the show’s seventh season, he has since gotten sober and appears to be on good terms with the majority of his co-stars as he and Leviss continue to enjoy their committed relationship while living together in Los Angeles.

“James and [Raquel] are happy and focused on the right things in life and she feels like James is finally turning a corner with the next season coming up, with James being sober and happy,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “They spend most of their time together and their relationship is going really well.”