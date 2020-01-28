Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging Bikini Top & Low-Rise Sweatpants

The professional DJ sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, January 28, Russian DJ Nata Lee delighted fans by uploading a provocative picture on Instagram.

The photo, taken in Kitzbühel, Austria where the model is currently vacationing, shows the stunner posing in a dimly lit kitchen. Boxes of tea, cooking utensils, and a red mug can be seen in the blurred background. Nata turned her body to face away from the photographer, giving her fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile. She rested her hands on the countertop behind her and lowered her gaze.

The 20-year-old flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging white bikini top and a pair of matching, low-rise sweatpants from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. Nata kept the look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer noted that she has plans to learn how to ski and snowboard while on her trip. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Fans seemed to love the sizzling snap as it soon racked up more than 170,000 likes. Many of Nata’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Your photos are absolutely incredible. Pure beauty,” gushed one fan.

“There are no words to define you, it’s a lot of PERFECTION girl!!!” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“No question, the most beautiful woman in the world,” added another commenter.

“I swear you get sexier and sexier with every photo you take,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consists of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this month, she uploaded a tantalizing picture, in which she wore a low-cut gingham mini dress. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.