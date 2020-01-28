Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Wears Nothing Under Open Satin Robe In Throwback Photo

Frida Aasen shared a throwback photo to her Instagram feed that has her 582,000 fans drooling over her killer beauty.

On Monday, January 27, the Norwegian bombshell took to the popular social to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a lingerie set from an old campaign she shot for the brand For Love and Lemons, a Los Angeles-based fashion label that often works with high-fashion models.

In the photo, Aasen is standing in front of an elegant fountain in a fancy garden. The model did not indicate where the picture was taken. According to the website Portrait of Girls, the campaign promoted the brand’s spring/summer 2016 collection, titled “For your eyes only”. The photos were captured by Zoey Grossman.

Aasen — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — is wearing a lingerie robe in baby pink satin, which compliments the rosy color of the model’s skin. The robe features details in white lace on the sleeves, which consist mainly of see-through fabric. At the wrists, the sleeves open up, folding back with the position of her arms. The robe has the same see-through details with white lace flowers on the sides.

The blond beauty opted to leave her robe completely open at the front, revealing that Aasen is not wearing a bra or anything else underneath. The front of the robe is strategically placed to avoid too much skin from being exposed.

Aasen teamed her robe with a pair of lingerie bottoms in the same pale pink color. Like the top, the underwear also feature white lace flower against a see-through fabric at the front. The bottoms feature thin straps that sit low on the model’s hips, showcasing her slender midsection and toned abs.

Completing her look, Aasen has on a choker necklace in similar shade of pink. The model is posing with her arms up as she tilts her head back. Her blond locks are styled down, with a few strands falling over her face.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 23,700 likes and about 200 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Aasen.

“Smokeshow,” one user replied, trailing the word with a string of fire emoji.

“One of my favorite,” wrote another fan, also adding fire emoji to the comment.

“Blonde goddess you are too beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.