Fotis Dulos Not Dead, Listed In Critical Condition Following Suicide Attempt

Murder suspect Fotis Dulos has been hospitalized after an apparent suicide attempt. He is the estranged husband of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five who has been missing and presumed dead for several months.

When the news initially broke, Fotis Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis had reportedly confirmed his death. However, it has now been revealed via NBC Connecticut that he is still alive and hospitalized.

Fotis Dulos reportedly tried to take his life at his home in Farmington, Connecticut. Police responded to his home just before noon on Tuesday to do a wellbeing check.

Dulos was late for a court hearing and police found him in a vehicle in his garage. He was found in medical distress due to carbon monoxide poisoning and has since been transported to the hospital.

The 52-year-old has been free on a $6 million bond in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance last May.

Just days ago,Dulos visited a memorial organized for Jennifer. He is supposed to be confined to his home, and the judge was not pleased to hear of this excursion.

After that incident, the judge further restricted Dulos and intensified the terms of his house arrest. Superior Court Judge Gary White also indicated that he would double the bond required for Dulos to remain at home if the conditions of the suspect’s release were violated again.

An emergency bond adjustment hearing was scheduled to take place and it seems the issue was related to the insurance company connected to the $6 million bond.

Reports indicate that the insurance company, Palmetto Surety Company of Columbia, South Carolina, had concerns about the collateral that Dulos had used to secure his bond. There were questions regarding whether the company would continue to back the bond.

According to WFSB, paramedics were seen giving Dulos CPR outside of the garage on the property. While numerous outlets then reported that Dulos had died, these reports were inaccurate. Little additional information about his condition has been revealed at this point.

The court hearing regarding the bail issues was slated to begin in Stamford at noon. The suspect initially posted bond three weeks ago, after being charged with Jennifer Dulos’ murder on January 7.

Authorities believe that Jennifer Dulos was attacked in the garage of her home back in May after dropping the couple’s five children off at school. Fotis Dulos has denied any involvement.

While Jennifer Dulos has never been found, Fotis Dulos has been charged with kidnapping, felony murder, and murder. His former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, as has an attorney friend, Kent Mawhinney.

Additional details regarding what happened with the suspect and how it might impact the case will emerge as the investigation proceeds.

Editor’s note: this story originally reported that Dulos was deceased, following an attempt at taking his own life. As the story has developed, it has come to light that he survived the attempt and has been hospitalized.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.