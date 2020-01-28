Fotis Dulos Found Dead At His Home, Was Charged With Kidnapping & Murdering Missing Estranged Wife Jennifer

Murder suspect Fotis Dulos is dead of an apparent suicide. The man is the estranged husband of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five who has been missing and presumed dead for several months.

According to the Hartford Courant, Fotis’ attorney Norm Pattis has confirmed his client’s death. Fotis reportedly died at his home in Farmington, Connecticut. Pattis said that this is a shocking, truly sad, and horrible day, and that his heart goes out to the family and children involved.

The 52-year-old was free on $6 million bond in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance last May.

Just days ago, Fotis visited a memorial organized for Jennifer. He is supposed to be confined to his home, and the judge was not pleased to hear of this excursion. While he did have some stops he was allowed to make away from his home, this trip to the memorial was not one of them.

After that incident, the judge further restricted Fotis and intensified the terms of his house arrest. Superior Court Judge Gary White also indicated that he would double the bond required for Fotis to remain at home if the conditions of the suspect’s release were violated again.

Ahead of the discovery of the unresponsive suspect at his home on Tuesday, there had been a court hearing slated to take place. This was set to be an emergency bond adjustment hearing and it seems the issue was related to the insurance company connected to the $6 million bond.

Reports indicate that the insurance company, Palmetto Surety Company of Columbia, South Carolina, had concerns about the collateral that Fotis had used to secure his bond. There were questions regarding whether the company would continue to back the bond. Before these issues could be addressed in court, emergency personnel were called to Fotis’ home.

Initially, emergency personnel were called to the home to check on an unresponsive Fotis. According to WFSB, paramedics were seen giving him CPR outside of the garage on the property. Now, Fotis has been confirmed to have died and police are on the scene.

The court hearing regarding the bail issues was slated to begin in Stamford at noon. The suspect initially posted a bond three weeks ago, after being charged with Jennifer’s murder on January 7.

Authorities believe that Jennifer was attacked in the garage of her home back in May after dropping the couple’s five children off at school. Fotis had denied any involvement.

While Jennifer has never been found, Fotis was charged with kidnapping, felony murder, and murder. His former girlfriend Michelle Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, as has an attorney friend, Kent Mawhinney.

Will authorities find any revealing information left behind by Fotis, or will the others charged now provide any useful insight into what happened to Jennifer? Additional details regarding what happened with the suspect and how it might impact the case will emerge as the investigation proceeds.

______________________________________

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.