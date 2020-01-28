Chicago Cubs Sign Jeremy Jeffress To Team’s First Major League Deal Of The Winter

The Chicago Cubs have finally signed a free agent to a full, Major League contract. Jeremy Jeffress a Milwaukee Brewer reliever has inked a reported one-year deal with the team pending his physical.

Jeff Passan was the first to report the signing on Twitter, adding it’s for $850,000 and is indeed a guaranteed Major League contract. According to Passan, Jeffress can earn an additional $200.000 contingent on the number of games pitched.

While the Chicago Cubs have made a few other moves this season, they have been highlighted by many for their lack of guaranteed roster spots. Until the Jeffress signing, all announced free-agent deals from the club have been what’s known as a split contract. These are Minor League deals with various incentives attached should the player make the Major League roster.

The reliever is entering his 11th year in the big leagues and for the most part, has had success coming out of the pen. The exception to that is his 2019 season with Milwaukee. Last year, the hurler posted a 5.02 earned run average in 48 appearances.

That was a steep increase over his career numbers. Jeffress has just a 3.02 ERA and a record of 28-11 during his time with four different teams. All but one of his lifetime appearances on the mound are as a reliever. Interestingly, the newest Chicago Cub has had four different stops just up the road in Milwaukee over the course of his career. The Brewers are the team he broke into the big leagues with, back in 2010.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Jeffress made the All-Star team in 2018 with Milwaukee after posting an 8-1 record and a 1.29 earned run average. Despite that success the year prior, he didn’t manage to stick on the Brewers’ roster for the entirety of the 2019 season.

In September of last year, he was released after being designated for assignment. The Brewers apparently couldn’t find any takers for him through the waiver wire.

The signee, assuming it becomes official after his physical is another part of the Chicago Cubs apparent strategy this winter of signing relief pitchers in bulk and seeing who can make the team out of Spring Training. Of course, Jeffress’ Major League deal means the front office is expecting him to make the team as they would have to release him and pay him the guaranteed $850,000 should he stumble mightily in the spring.

The Jeremy Jeffress signing is the latest in what is a small flurry of activity for the Chicago Cubs. Earlier this week it was reported the team had signed outfielder Steven Sousa Jr. The details of that contract haven’t been revealed but analysts have projected that too, to be a split deal. The biggest free agent news of the week for Theo Epstein in company has actually been about the one that got away. Former Cubs slugger Nick Castellanos signed a new free agent contract on Monday with the division rival Cincinnati Reds.