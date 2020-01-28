Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Share Thoughts About Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix addressed the possibility of leaving the show during an interview on Monday.

Have Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ever considered quitting their full-time roles on Vanderpump Rules?

During a January 27 interview with Delish, the longtime couple played a “Have I Ever?”-inspired game and while doing so, they were asked if they had ever thought about leaving the show that made them famous. In response, Sandoval and Madix confirmed they were on different pages when it came to their thoughts on their futures on the reality series.

“I have not,” Sandoval shared, according to a clip shared by YouTube.

While original cast member Sandoval has never thought about quitting Vanderpump Rules, Madix, who was added to the cast during its third season, admitted that she has considered leaving the show.

“I have [considered leaving Vanderpump Rules]. Well, I consider leaving a lot of things,” she explained.

Sandoval was featured in a full-time role during the first season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013 and has maintained the position in the years since. Meanwhile, Madix, who works on and off as a bartender at SUR Restaurant alongside Sandoval, didn’t join the cast until years later after the start of her romance with Sandoval.

In 2019, after nearly six years of dating, Sandoval and Madix confirmed their commitment to one another by purchasing a home together in The Valley and months after that, they released their first book, Fancy AF Cocktails.

While Sandoval has never considered quitting his role on Vanderpump Rules, that docent’ necessarily mean that he’s always been happy with the way he’s been portrayed on the show. In fact, after sending a nasty text to Stassi Schroeder during last week’s episode and threatening to ban her from his restaurant, TomTom, Sandoval suggested that crucial information was left out of the show.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Sandoval took to his Instagram page in an attempt to send the record straight after fans lashed out at him online for his “ridiculous and egotistical” behavior.

“There was so much more going on behind the scenes… wish we could fit it all in… my major stress and frustration was definitely misdirected,” he explained.

As fans will recall, Sandoval texted Schroeder on the night before her book event at TomTom to inform her that there may not be enough bartenders for her event because she failed to speak with him about it. He then said that he would restrict Schroeder from returning to the venue if she had anything negative to say about it.