Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Rocks Minuscule Polka-Dot Bikini While Laying In The Sand

Gizele Oliveira turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with an eye-popping new snap that is proving hard to be ignored.

The sizzling shot was added to the Victoria’s Secret model’s feed on Tuesday and was an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers on the platform. The black and white image captured Gizele laying down on her back in the sand as the ocean water gently flowed up to the shore around her. In the caption of her post, she noted that the display was how she wanted to be “every day.”

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Gizele’s certainly did not disappoint. The Brazilian bombshell looked stunning in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

Gizele slayed in her itty-bitty two-piece that boasted a fun polka-dot pattern and scandalous design that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a bandeau-style top with a single strap that wrapped over one shoulder and showcased her toned arms, which she stretched out to the side as she basked in the cool water. A small ring detail fell right in the middle of her bust, teasing even more cleavage than what was already on display thanks to the garment’s tiny cups.

On her lower half, the brunette beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top half of her look. The number covered only what was necessary and was of a daringly high-cut and cheeky style that showed off the babe’s sculpted legs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high on Gizele’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, as well as her chiseled abs.

Gizele added a stack of braided bracelets to her look, as well as a pair of dainty earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her dark tresses down, which fell messily on the sand underneath her head, and went makeup-free to let her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began taking note of the lingerie model’s latest Instagram post. The steamy snap has earned more than 12,000 likes after just three hours of going live — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another called Gizele an “earth angel.”

Others seemed at a loss for words over the sight, simple righting “wow” in their comments.

Gizele has been dazzling her fans with gorgeous bikini looks as of late. Another recent addition to her page saw her walking along the beach in a pair of neon orange bikini bottoms, which she paired with a blue crop top. That look also proved popular, earning over 24,000 likes.