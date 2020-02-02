Patrick Mahomes’ Dad: Who Is Pat Mahomes Sr.?

Mahomes Sr. played Major League Baseball for 11 seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his first Super Bowl appearance today, but the upstart play-caller already comes from an athletic family. His father, Patrick (“Pat”) Mahomes Sr., played Major League Baseball (MLB) for a handful of seasons.

Mahomes Sr. was previously married to Randi Martin. Mahomes Sr. and Martin share two sons, Patrick and Jackson. Mahomes Sr. and Martin divorced when Mahomes Jr. was just 6-years-old.

These days, Mahomes Sr. seems to be enjoying retirement. He spends time with his sons whenever he can. He does have an Instagram account but doesn’t post updates frequently.

Pat Mahomes Sr. Showed Promise As An Athlete From An Early Age

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Born in Texas in 1970, Mahomes Sr., not unlike his son, and not unlike many professional athletes, is skilled in multiple sports. In high school, Mahomes Sr. played baseball, basketball, and football. And though he would play in the major leagues for the better part of a decade as a pitcher, he didn’t actually start pitching until his senior year, when an injury sidelined one of his team’s pitchers.

When colleges came calling, Mahomes Sr. could have accepted a scholarship to play basketball, football, or baseball, and had even gone so far as to sign a letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Arkansas. However, he instead chose to enter the Major League Baseball draft and was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round of the 1988 draft.

His Professional Baseball Career Was Lackluster

Rick Stewart / Getty Images

Mahomes Sr. worked his way up through the minor leagues, eventually making his MLB debut as a Twin in 1992, pitching six innings.

Over the next decade, Mahomes Sr. would play for a variety of teams, as a starter and as a reliever, in the major leagues and in Japan. He would play for the Twins, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets, the Texas Rangers, the Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as a season and a half with the Yokohama Baystars of Nippon Pro Baseball (Japanese league).

He ended his Major League Baseball career with 42-39 win-loss record and a career ERA of 5.47.

Following the end of his Major League career, Mahomes Sr. spent a few years toiling in the minors, starting with AAA teams and eventually winding up in the independent leagues. He hung up his glove permanently in 2009, following a season with the Sioux Falls Canaries.

His Son, Patrick, Was Born While He Was Playing For The Twins

Patrick was born on September 17, 1995. Though Mahomes Sr. was officially a Minnesota Twin at the time, the family’s home was in Tyler, Texas, where the younger Mahomes Jr. was born.

Not unlike his father, Mahomes Jr. was a multi-sport athlete, and indeed, Mahomes Sr. thought at one time that his son would go all-in on baseball. Yet, it wasn’t to be.

Speaking to The New York Daily News in January, the elder Mahomes spoke of how he nurtured his son’s love of sports.

“He fell in love with football and he decided that that would be something he wanted to pursue. I’m his father and everything, so my job is to support him and to make sure that we looked at all the avenues and all the angles. He decided what he wanted to do, so we went all in,” he said.

Due to having the same name as another professional athlete, Mahomes Jr. would begin going by his full name, Patrick, in order to differentiate himself from his father.