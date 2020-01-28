President Donald Trump To Be Interviewed By Sean Hannity During Super Bowl 2020 Pregame Show On Fox

Fox News host Sean Hannity has announced that he will be broadcasting an interview with President Trump as part of the Super Bowl pregame schedule this Sunday on Fox (via Fox News). The move follows a tradition of sitting presidents being interviewed before the mammoth ratings event — which routinely draws in over 100 million viewers.

The first president to sit down for an interview on Super Bowl Sunday was George W. Bush in 2004, who offered some light-hearted banter before the big game. However, President Barack Obama truly cemented the annual event, giving an interview in 2009 shortly after his inauguration and continuing each year until his presidency’s end.

Trump has mostly continued the tradition, though he decided against an appearance in 2018 due to his disapproval of football players kneeling during the national anthem. He was interviewed in 2017 by former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and then Face the Nation on CBS’s Margaret Brennan in 2019.

The interview will be aired at 3:30 p.m. Eastern standard time, and will reportedly be conducted at the White House. Hannity, who is the highest-rated host on cable news, has said that the topics he hopes to address will cover everything from football to the Senate impeachment trial to the strike on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

A continuation of the interview will reportedly air on Hannity the following Monday night.

“After 31 years in radio and 24 years at FNC, it’s just an honor to do this interview,” Hannity said.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Hannity, who is known to have a close relationship with President Trump, added that he plans on letting the Art of the Deal author do most of the talking during the interview.

“My job is to let people hear from the president, not from me,” Hannity said. “And it’s the Super Bowl, so it’s also about the big game!”

The Fox News host has been instrumental in keeping Fox’s rating dominance in the cable industry. His self-titled talk show averages 3.3 million viewers each night, and was recently named the most-watched cable news show for the third year running. Meanwhile, Fox News recently boasted its best primetime rating in its 23-year history.

It is reported that after the interview, Trump will watch the Super Bowl — which has the San Francisco 49ers facing the Kansas City Chiefs — from his estate in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, while Hannity and Trump are preparing for their pregame interview, singing superstar Shakira has been hard at work practicing for the half-time show. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer recently posed in a cropped zebra print shirt while preparing for the event.