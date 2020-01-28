Bella Thorne Shows Off Wavy Blue Locks, ‘New Hair New Movie’

Actress Bella Thorne is known for posting sexy snaps on Instagram to flaunt her good looks and perfect figure, but sometimes she enjoys sharing more reserved and natural-looking images. She has fostered a reputation for being very real with her followers, showing her skin without makeup, acne and all. Many of her fans appreciate her honesty.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bella shared a modest pic than her admirers may be accustomed to, she wore minimal makeup and left her hair messy and wild to show off her new style.

“New hair New movie,” she wrote, adding a film projector emoji to her caption.

Her “new hair” is a wavy and a little frizzy with blue streaks and tips. Bella has previously rocked blue hair in the past, but the current style is a little different.

The stunner didn’t say which movie she was talking about, but most likely, it is Chick Fight, an action-comedy feature co-starring Malin Ackerman and Alec Baldwin. She said she was learning a lot of new stunts, so it would make sense that she was referring to an action flick. The geotag indicated the two stills were taken in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For the pics, she rocked a mostly natural look, letting her adorable freckles show. She applied makeup to her lips and eyes, but that’s it. Her plump lips sported pink lipstick, and her eyes were lined with dramatic winged blue eyeliner. She also added several coats of mascara. For a final touch, the actress groomed her brows.

Showing off her voluminous and colorful hair was the main priority of her latest share. Still, she also rocked freshly manicured blue fingernails and several silver necklaces and a string of pearls.

In less than an hour, the singer’s post earned more than 127,000 likes and over 650 comments.

“Bella Thorne look like she could be in a DC movie fr. She would be a bad a** anti hero,” wrote musical artist Maxxkii.

“How do you look amazing with any hair color?!?!” complimented one admirer.

“Looking so badass. Throw a couple of punches in for me!” joked a second person.

“[Y]our hair is amazing bella!!!! THAT BLUE IS COOL,” wrote a third user.

“Girl u look so f*cking pretty omg I literally don’t have words,” a fourth fan chimed in with a black face emoji inserted to their remark.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Bella had shared a few sultry snapshots of herself swimming with her cleavage exposed.