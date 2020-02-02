Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Is His Childhood Sweetheart

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has found his soulmate in longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. She is his childhood sweetheart. Their childhood love affair adds a romantic touch to the story of a couple whose determination for success, love, and support of one another has helped propel Mahomes to the top of his profession.

Mahomes and Matthews, who have been in a relationship since they were teens, have both worked diligently on their career ambitions since being together. Mahomes studied and perfected his sport, moving up the ladder to be a star player on the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Brittany carved a niche out for herself in the industry, first as a professional soccer player and now as a fitness model.

Although for years distance made the couple’s relationship a challenge — as both moved around frequently to pursue their passions — they have finally put down roots. They purchased a $1.925 million house in Kansas City in early 2019, according to USA Today. The duo reportedly plans on staying put in the area “for a long time.”

As fans gear up to watch Patrick and his teammates take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, one thing is sure, Matthews will cheer for Mahomes the loudest, hoping he will take home a game ring and a big win alongside his team.

Brittany Matthews & Patrick Mahomes Were The Ultimate Prom Couple

Mahomes and Matthews began dating when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. The couple attended Patrick’s senior prom, and in honor of the fun evening, the future football star shared a trio of images to Instagram. In the photos, the lovebirds can be seen in their finery, getting ready for a night out with their friends as they celebrated the end of high school life.

After graduation, Mahomes went on to play football at Texas Tech University while Matthews played college soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler. Even while both were focused on their studies and sports ambitions at different schools, the couple continued to maintain their relationship in spite of the physical distance between them.

When a professional opportunity presented itself for Matthews to play soccer in Iceland as part of the pro team UMF Afturelding/Fram, she knew that she could rely on Mahomes to support her as she challenged herself professionally.

Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Over-Share When It Comes To His Private Life But Matthews Frequently Shares Pics Of Her Man

Recently, Mahomes shared a photo of him and Matthews on Halloween. The two dressed up in masks, wielding fake machetes for a Purge-themed night out. However, photos of him and Matthews have been sparse on his Instagram account, which is filled with football-related shots.

Matthews, however, does share photos of her man fairly frequently, including the one above. She posted the pic after the Chiefs punched their ticket to the big game. Matthews was wearing a long gray coat, complete with the number 15 on the back. She also added another series of pics, including another of her hugging Mahomes, with the caption, “what a time.”

Matthews will undoubtedly be posting more photos and capturing more memories from what is sure to be a memorable weekend.