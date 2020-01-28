British Fitness Model Gabby Allen Works Out In A Bikini At The Beach For New Video

Gabby Allen shared a new update to her Instagram feed to urge her 1.1 million fans to participate in her upcoming fitness event.

Earlier this week, the British fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself tackling a series of simple, but effective, exercises as she invited users to purchase tickets for the Shape Up Live event later this week.

In the clip, Allen can be seen on a beach near the ocean as she works out in a bikini that showcases her fit physique. The blond bombshell — who is also known in her native country for appearing on the popular British reality TV show Love Island— did not indicate where the video was taken.

According to Shape Up Live’s website, the event will take place at 14 East Bay Lane, Unit 13a, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, London next Saturday, February 1.

Allen explains that she will focus on exercises that are fun to show participants that “moving your body doesn’t have to be a chore.”

In the video, Allen does a series of exercises that people can do at home or at the gym. She starts out by doing high knees with clap under knees. She then moves on to single leg knee drive with hop and balance. The third series involves repetitions of two heel claps and half burpee. The completes the workout by doing bear crawls in the sand.

Allen advises fans to do a minute of each three times through and to rest a minute in between.

For the video, Allen is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a geometric, diamond-like pattern in dark green against a mint shade. The top features an underwire structure with thin straps that go over her shoulders. Its low-cut neckline dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on display.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sit higher on her sides, helping showcase her strong hips and toned abs.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 45,200 times, attracting upwards of 2,000 likes and a few dozen comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Allen’s physique and to express their admiration for her.

“Get it sister,” one fan replied, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Body goals,” added another user, also including fire emoji to the message.

“Queen, love you,” a third fan chimed in, topping off the comment with red hearts.