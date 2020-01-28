Brittany Cartwright Claims Katie Maloney Is Probably ‘The Reason She Knows’ Husband Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright spoke of her first moments with Jax Taylor on Lala Kent's podcast this week.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor may have never met if it weren’t for Katie Maloney.

In a sneak peek at tomorrow’s episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s recently launched podcast series, Give Them Lala… With Randall, which was shared by Emmett on Instagram on Tuesday, January 28, Cartwright spoke of the moments that led up to her first encounter with Taylor, revealing that she first hit it off with Maloney.

“When I met Katie, she was so freaking nice to me and Cara. A lot of people get this opinion that she wouldn’t be very welcoming when you meet her from certain things on the show but she literally is probably the reason I know Jax because she was so nice,” the Vanderpump Rules star explained.

According to Cartwright, she and her friend Cara began spending time at a bar together in Las Vegas before she met Taylor and were taking shots with Taylor’s longtime friend, Tom Schwartz, joined them. In fact, Cartwright and Maloney spent 30 minutes establishing a friendship before Cartwright was introduced to her now-husband.

Although Maloney has gotten a bit of a bad rap over the years due to her sometimes cold behavior on Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright insisted to Kent and Emmett’s listeners that Maloney is a nice and welcoming person.

In 2016, when Maloney and Schwartz walked down the aisle, Cartwright served as a bridesmaid and years later, as Cartwright walked down the aisle with Taylor, Maloney acted as one of her bridesmaids.

Months after getting married, Cartwright is considering a pregnancy but doing her best to make sure that she’ll be able to travel to Italy for Stassi Schroeder’s upcoming wedding, where she’ll also appear as a bridesmaid.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor opened up about his and Cartwright’s plans for children during an interview with Hollywood Life last year. At the time, he said that he and Cartwright were “obviously open to” a pregnancy and “working on it.”

Hollywood Life also spoke to a source close to the Vanderpump Rules cast who said that Taylor and Cartwright were hoping to get pregnant as soon as possible and noted that they were both extremely excited for the moment in which they would take a pregnancy test and learn that their first child is on the way.

“They both feel really ready for this. Brittany doesn’t think she’s pregnant right this second, but the way they aren’t not trying, anything could be possible,” the insider added.