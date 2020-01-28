Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Purple Leggings

The model flaunted her incredible figure in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, January 28, Swedish fitness model Anna Nystrom uploaded a sizzling snap for her 8.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 27-year-old posed in front of a body of water, in an undisclosed part of Sweden, on an overcast day. She sizzled in a long-sleeved cream-colored top and a pair of skintight purple leggings. The sporty ensemble left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram influencer kept the casual outfit relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

Anna stood, with her back arched, surrounded by tall beachgrass. The stunner faced away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere and sculpted thighs. She looked over her shoulder and gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

For the photo, the blond beauty styled her long locks in a deep middle part and loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The model accentuated her beautiful blue eyes by wearing smokey eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. In addition, Anna sported subtle contour and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation left both a flexed bicep and purple heart emoji, seemingly in reference to her dedication to fitness and the color of her leggings.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Many of Anna’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some commenters simply used emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful and [you] body looks amazing,” gushed one fan.

“You look wonderful,” said a different devotee.

“That beautiful body is naturally gorgeous,” added another follower.

“Wooow you are a very beautiful woman. Elegant and fine as a rose,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of rose and purple heart emoji to the comment.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded a photo that shows her posing in the woods, while wearing a cropped gray sweatshirt and white leggings. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.