Is Shakira Married? Here’s Her Relationship & Dating History

Shakira is not married, but she is devoted to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué. The pair has been together for a decade, and they have two kids together.

According to Pop Sugar, the singer feels that marriage is not a “necessary step in a couple’s life.” However, despite her views on marriage, the Grammy Award-winning artist is notorious for being involved in long-term relationships. Before Gerard, she dated Antonio de la Rúa, an attorney, for 11 years.

She is also known for being relatively low-key, throughout her successful career, Shakira has only been linked to three men publicly, but she’s never gotten engaged.

Shakira Is Currently In A Relationship With Soccer Star Gerard Piqué & He Is The Father Of Her 2 Children

Her current partner Gerard is a Spanish soccer player and the father of her two children, Milan and Sasha. Piqué is the central defender for the Catalonia and Barcelona national team.

The couple met on the set of Shakira’s music video “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” in 2010 and have been together ever since. There is a good chance Gerard will be in the Super Bowl LIV audience tonight to support his talented girlfriend.

During a segment with 60 Minutes, Shakira spoke about why she didn’t want to get married to Gerard.

“To tell you the truth marriage scares the sh*t out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend.”

After her significant other acknowledged her thought process, she continued to clarify.

“Exactly. His lover, his girlfriend. It’s like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”

She Dated Antonio de la Rúa From 2000 To 2010 & Their Relationship Ended In A Lawsuit

Shakira met Antonio in 2000. Their relationship spanned 11 years before they eventually called it quits. Even though they never got engaged, Shakira has stated she felt like they lived like a married couple.

Antonio was an accomplished attorney and the son of the previous Argentinian president, Fernando de la Rúa.

Unfortunately, the relationship between Antonio and Shakira didn’t end happily. The two had a business partnership that was dissolved upon their separation, and Antonio sued the performer for $100 million.

Luckily for her, the lawsuit wound up dismissed in court and never moved forward.

Shakira Also Dated Osvaldo Ríos For A Brief 8 Months

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has previously been linked to the Puerto Rican telenovela star Osvaldo Ríos. He is best known for his work on soap operas like Abrazame muy Fuerte and Kassandra.

According to the aforementioned Pop Sugar article, Shakira and Osvaldo began to date around 1997 when he was portraying a character on La Viuda de Blanco. The relationship was one of the shortest out of Shakira’s three most notable boyfriends.

She would have been about 20-years-old when she and Osvaldo got together. The singer only mentioned him publicly one time, but he frequently referenced her. They broke up just a few months shy of one year.