Nicole Polizzi Reveals Son Suffered Anxiety When She Left To Film ‘Jersey Shore’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that her oldest son Lorenzo suffered from anxiety when she would leave home to film episodes of the MTV series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Us Weekly reported the reality star explained in a new interview that she didn’t understand how much of an impact her comings and goings when filming the series would have on her children, including Lorenzo, his sister Giovanna and baby Angelo.

“My son is 7. So when we came back from Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks. That literally scarred him,” said the reality star to Us Weekly.

“So anytime I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ he’s like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don’t want you leaving.’ So now every time I say I’m leaving for work, he goes, ‘How long are you leaving?’ It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore,” admitted the mom of three to the publication of how much being a part of the cast impacted her and husband Jionni LaValle’s, children.

Followers of Nicole’s Instagram know that the primary focus of her attention is her children. Instead of listing her jobs as part of her Instagram bio, she lists the words “Mawma of 3” what she calls herself and says is her most important role in life.

Nicole regularly shares photos and videos of her three kids with her 13 million social media followers, posting about their day to day life and their accomplishments, both big and small. She also shares workout tips and tricks as well as fashionable new looks with her fans.

The reality star and businesswoman, who also runs The Snooki Shop in Northern, New Jersey and hosts a podcast with Joey Camasta, announced in late 2019 that she would be leaving the series that made her a household name after this season airs. She will not return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation if the show moves ahead with Season 4 of the series.

This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will reportedly be Nicole’s last as a full-time cast member, will feature Mike Sorrentino’s release from prison, Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party, Jenni Farley’s divorce party, and the lives of Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

The new season of the series, the second half of Season 3, will begin Thursday, February 27 on MTV.