Surgical Masks Sell Out In Seattle As Coronavirus Spreads

Surgical masks have been selling out in Seattle pharmacies after a resident who recently returned from China fell ill with the coronavirus, the BBC reports.

New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., pharmacies have also been overrun by people stocking up on surgical masks as the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S. Tina Liu, a Chinese student at the University of Washington, told the BBC that she was very motivated to protect herself from the spread of the virus.

“I immediately ordered a box of masks online after I heard of the first U.S. case.”

Pharmacists reported that locals are rushing to buy masks for protection after the virus appeared in Seattle.

Masks are flying off the shelves with people buying in bulk as many Chinese-American citizens prepare to travel to China for the Chinese New Year holiday. Some masks are reportedly being bought with the intent of sending them to relatives in China.

In addition, health authorities fear that increased travel to China over the holiday could see the virus spread faster.

More than 4,500 cases of the virus have been reported in China — and abroad — since the virus was first discovered on December 8, 2019.

According to Chinese authorities, many victims thus far are health workers, which suggests that the virus is spreading via human-to-human transmission despite all precautions.

In the U.S., five cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed to date, and Chinese-U.S. citizens — such as Rui Zhong, a Maryland-based Chinese-American with family in Wuhan — are growing increasingly worried about relatives back home.

“It’s hard not to worry, as you’re based overseas and can’t do much about it.”

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

In Europe, the first known cases of the virus were reported in France last Friday, while Australia has announced four cases of the virus so far.

Meanwhile, 14 officially declared coronavirus infections have been announced in Thailand.

Hong Kong has taken measures to limit travel from mainland China, extending holiday school breaks for children to mid-February.

The U.S. state department has chartered a flight to evacuate Americans from virus-infected Wuhan. U.S. citizens will be brought to San Francisco and screened for the virus upon landing.

The coronavirus is the worst epidemic outbreak in Asia since 2003, when the SARS emergency claimed 800 lives and infected over 8,000 people.

The Chinese government has seemingly sought to apply lessons from the SARS outbreak, when the seriousness of the epidemic was initially downplayed by national media. According to the BBC, the government has now loosened its censorship controls to allow solid reporting on the coronavirus in an attempt to help get the outbreak under control.

Amesh Adalja of the John Hopkins University Center for Health Security said that the Chinese government has been “more open” to sharing information.

“China has provided more timely updates about case counts and made the virus sequence public early.”

Although the situation is fast evolving, The Guardian reports that the World Health Organization has held back on declaring a global public health emergency, saying it is still too early to predict how far — and fast — the epidemic will spread.