Blond Bombshell Natasha Oakley Looks Smoking Hot On The Beach In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Natasha Oakley is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, the blond bombshell shared a sizzling new set of photos to her page that was an instant hit with her 2.1 million followers on the social media platform. The upload contained a total of four snaps of the 29-year-old enjoying a beautiful day on the beach with her pal Tess Jantschek.

Of course, both ladies were rocking pieces from Natasha’s Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman. The swimsuits were in the brand’s new “limoncello” color — a bright, yellow hue that popped against their deep, all-over tans.

Natasha herself looked smoking hot in the bold-colored bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a tiny ribbed top with thin shoulder straps that showcased the model’s toned arms. It also boasted a daringly low-cut neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, which was only enhanced by the garment’s underwire-style push-up cups.

The Aussie beauty also rocked a pair of bikini bottoms in the same eye-popping tint that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The number highlighted Natasha’s sculpted thighs and killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design and cheeky style. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating the stunner’s trim waist and flat midsection.

Natasha opted not to add any accessories to the look, allowing her incredible bikini body to take center stage. She wore her blond tresses down in beachy waves and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Meanwhile, Tess was a total smokeshow in a skimpy, tie-front top with minuscule cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. She paired the barely-there garment with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even cheekier than Natasha’s, allowing her to flaunt her toned legs and pert derriere.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Instagram hottie’s latest social media upload some love. It has racked up nearly 25,000 likes after 19 hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the models’ stunning beach day ensembles.

“Beautiful ladies,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natasha and Tess were “absolute babes.”

“You are GOALS!!!!” a third fan wrote.

“This yellow is everything,” quipped a fourth.

Natasha was not the only one to show off Monday Swimwear’s latest products on her Instagram feed. Devin Brugman also shared a steamy shot of her rocking one of the brand’s styles in the new limoncello color that sent temperatures soaring on her page. Fans went equally-as wild for the brunette beauty’s bikini look, which they awarded over 29,000 likes.