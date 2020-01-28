Dave Chappelle Will Reportedly Be Going Door-To-Door For Andrew Yang’s Campaign

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently threw his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, making him another in a long list of comedians that have done so. Chappelle is set to headline two comedy shows for Yang’s campaign on January 29 and 30 in South Carolina — per Deadline — and it appears he’ll be knocking on doors for the serial entrepreneur as well.

The event was confirmed by Yang supporter and universal basic income (UBI) advocate Scott Santens. The event’s sign-up form on MobilizeAmerica says Chappelle will be speaking at the Pinehurst Farmer’s Market in Columbia, South Carolina on January 29 and take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

Yang’s campaign previously released a statement on Chappelle’s endorsement and said the pair “share similar concerns about the future.”

“We are also parents who see the world that we are leaving to our kids and believe they deserve better,” Yang said.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, the 45-year-old serial entrepreneur revealed that he is also a fan of Chappelle’s comedy, NBC News reported.

“I’ve been a huge fan of him for years. Someone asked me who my favorite comedian was, I answered Dave Chappelle. I was honest, and here we are working together.”

Recent Morning Consult polling puts Yang at 8 percent in the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina and 5 percent nationwide ahead of the Iowa caucuses on February 3.

During his 17-day bus tour of Iowa, Yang was joined by former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. Although Williamson did not endorse the candidate for president, she noted his important voice and said she hoped he would continue to be in the race past Iowa along with the more prominent candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“Andrew’s is an important voice of the happy warrior,” she said during the Fairfield, Iowa town hall. “He’s an important voice of progressivism that lays it down, but lays it down with joy … He has three personality characteristics that I believe are important: his self-confidence, his positivity and his levity.”

Yang’s signature proposal is a UBI of $1,000 per month, which he has branded a “Freedom Dividend.” He believes his plan is necessary amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which he and others believe is the result of automation, which continues to push middle-class Americans to the sidelines of the United States economy.

The candidate’s proposals have received attention from many prominent figures, including former vice president and fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.