T.I. Asks His Daughters For Forgiveness In The Wake Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

T.I. is reflecting on his own family as he deals with the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The former Lakers champion’s shocking demise affected many people in the entertainment industry on Sunday, January 26. Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris took the news as an opportunity to share how much his family means to him. According to Hollywood Life, the “Live Your Life” artist took to his personal Instagram page to send a message to his two older daughters- Deyjah Harris and Zonnique Pullins.

In his post, he expressed how proud he is of both of his girls and said that his love for them goes “more than my vocabulary will allow.” The multitalented star also apologized for any of his wrongdoings as a parent.

“Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us,” T.I. wrote. You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times, but rest assured, you’ll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just can’t let another second go by without letting you know while we’re still here in this life together.”

The touching tribute comes after T.I. was criticized online for his treatment of Deyjah. He admitted back in November 2019 that he routinely takes his youngest daughter to the gynecologist to ensure that her hymen is still intact. His comments reportedly received so much backlash at the time that Deyjah temporarily disabled her own Instagram account after unfollowing her dad. T.I. has since apologized about his actions on Red Table Talk.

In addition to asking for his daughters to forgive him, T.I. also left a message to his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. He told his 11.8 million Instagram followers how much he appreciates his wife, and how much he hopes he never has to leave her and their seven children behind.

“I couldn’t imagine living in a world without you…or leaving you and the kids to have to live without me. I’m determined to make you happy by any means necessary,” he wrote to his wife.

T.I. is just one of the latest celebrities to share their grief after Bryant’s death. The athlete and entrepreneur was killed in a helicopter crash along with eight other people, including his second daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. Other tributes have included long-time Lakers fan, Jack Nicholson, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres.