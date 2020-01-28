Evan Rachel Wood Comes Under Fire For Calling Kobe Bryant A ‘Rapist’ And ‘Sports Hero’ In The Same Tweet

Evan Rachel Wood is coming under fire for a tweet that she penned to remember the late, great Kobe Bryant. Since the news of his death first broke, fans and celebrities alike have been flooding Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with tributes to the NBA star. Many are remembering Bryant for the talented athlete and kind human being that he was. But Wood’s tribute to the sports icon is not sitting well with many fans, and its earning her a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Just hours after the crash that claimed the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, the Westworld star took to her Twitter account to share some words about the athlete.

“What has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously,” she tweeted.

Of course, the rapist aspect of her post was in reference to an article on The Daily Beast that talked about a 2003 incident when a 19-year-old woman accused Bryant of choking and sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in Colorado. The case was eventually dropped when the accuser refused to testify in court. Bryant admitted that he cheated on his wife but maintained that the sexual interaction was mutual between both parties.

Since Wood’s tweet went live, it’s received a ton of attention from fans with over 8,000 comments, 3,000 retweets, and 25,000 favorites. Most fans slammed the actress for bringing up past allegations against Bryant, especially because of what his family is already going through.

“Your thoughts on Kobe aside, two children and another person died in this crash, as well. Not everything needs to be said in an effort to push forward a movement,” one Twitter user commented.

Another social media user lashed out at Woods, calling her post “narcissist” and “racist,” while slamming her for making the post about her rather than the ones who lost their lives in the crash. Rather than deleting the tweet after it came under fire, the actress followed up her initial tweet with two more. One tweet was a quote, and a different tweet defended her actions.

“Beloveds, this was not a condemnation or a celebration. It was a reminder that everyone will have different feelings and there is room for us all to grieve together instead of fighting,” she wrote. “Everyone has lost. Everyone will be triggered, so please show kindness and respect to all.”

That tweet also garnered a ton of attention for Wood, racking up over 900 comments and 2,000 favorites. Once again, the overwhelming majority of social media users slammed the actress for her unkind words against Bryant at a time like this. Since the tweets on Sunday, Wood has remained relatively silent on Twitter. However, she did re-tweet an article titled “Kobe Bryant and Complicated Legacies” written by Jill Filipovic.

As The Inquisitr reported on January 26, Bryant and his daughter were two of nine people who were killed when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was traveling to a basketball game at Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks when the aircraft went down. Sadly, there were no survivors in the deadly crash, and it is believed that heavy fog in the area may have played a role in the accident.