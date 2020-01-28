‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Goes Topless As She Shows Off Flawless Skin In New Instagram Photo

Rachel Cook shared a new update to her Instagram account in which she dares her 2.7 million fans to focus their attention on her face and skin.

On Monday, January 27, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself wearing nothing on her torso as she shows off her buzzed hair and flawless skin to promote the services of a cosmetic clinic.

The photo is a closeup of Cook, who is standing very close the camera. The shot captured her from the chest up, blocking mos to her breasts but leaving enough in the frame to reveal she is not wearing a top or a bra. The strategic placement of the camera keeps the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevents nipples from being featured.

Cook was at the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery in California, as indicated by the geotag on her post. In her caption, the brunette beauty indicated that she had done a hydrafacial glow and emsculpt, a noninvasive treatment that helps tone the body by causing 20,000 muscle contractions in 30 minutes, according to Allure. Cooked tagged the RN Jen Copfer to thank her for the procedures.

The 25-year-old also shows off her buzzed head, which she has been rocking for a few months now.

Cook has her head tilted slightly to the left as she shoots an intent gaze at the camera. Her lips are parted, for an extra seductive look.

The model is wearing perfectly applied makeup that includes golden-brown eyeshadow and black liner that gives her a cat-eye. The focus of her makeup is on the eyes, which makes their pale blue color pop. Cook’s sharp brows help frame her eyes, while bronzer contours the structure of her face.

The photo was a hit with her following. In under a day of being published, the photo has garnered more than 67,600 likes and upwards of 480 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about Cook’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Have to try it your skin is perfect,” one user chimed in, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Gorgeous,” replied another one, trailing the word with a couple of heart-eyes emoji as well.

“You look hot, Rachel!!!!!” a third fan added.

Cook often shared daring snapshots to her Instagram feed. Just a day before her most recent post, the model shared a picture of herself in a red lingerie set that showcased her insane body, as The Inquisitr previously noted.