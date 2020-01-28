Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Curves In Sexy Black Two-Piece Set

Dolly Castro is looking amazing in the most recent social media update that was shared on her wildly popular page. As fans of the brunette beauty know, Castro has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure for her fans, rocking a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the brand new post that was shared on her page, the model smoldered in another curve-hugging ensemble.

In the caption of the image, the fitness model tagged her location in Los Angeles, California where she resides. She struck a sexy pose outside, standing against a big stone pillar. The model looked dressed to impress in a sexy two-piece set that included a long sleeve black crop top and a pair of matching leggings. The garments fit her like a glove, hugging all of her killer curves and showing off a hint of her taut tummy. To accessorize the look, Castro rocked a long, silver chain necklace that fell down her chest.

The model looked like she was ready for an afternoon out on the town, styling her long, dark locks down and waved while rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Castro completed the hot ensemble with a pair of insanely high black heels and a Louis Vuitton clutch. In the caption of the shot, she credited online retailer Miami Styles for the outfit.

The post has only been live on the bombshell’s page for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 30,000 likes in addition to well over 300-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more were left speechless and chimed in with emoji instead of words.

“Yes girl, body goals,” one fan gushed, adding a single flame emoji.

“My fav beautyyyyy always,” a second chimed in along with a number of red hearts.

“Love your outfit, you are stunning,” another wrote.

Over the past few weeks, Castro has been flaunting her killer curves in a number of NSFW outfits. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the Latina model smoldered in another sexy look, that time one that was workout inspired. Once again, Castro put her killer figure on display in a tight, black dry-fit top that hugged her every curve. She paired the skimpy top with equally sexy dark green leggings, showing off her toned legs and pert derriere.