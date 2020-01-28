Vanessa Bryant Can ‘Hardly Keep It Together’ In Wake Of Kobe & Gianna’s Sudden Deaths, Insiders Say

The stunning death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others on Sunday in California has left people around the world thoroughly shaken. Many people have shared their sadness for Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant and the couple’s other three daughters, knowing that this will be an exceptionally hard time for them and the other families involved. According to some insiders, this situation has been incredibly difficult for Vanessa, as everybody would naturally anticipate.

People notes that Vanessa, 37, is struggling a great deal to accept Kobe and Gianna’s deaths. Of course, this is entirely to be expected, and it seems unlikely that anybody would anticipate anything different.

“It’s an extremely difficult and devastating time for Vanessa and the whole family,” explains a family friend.

“She can hardly keep it together. She can’t finish a sentence without crying. But she is working very hard to pull it together for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one,” details another insider.

As Kobe’s fans know, he had four daughters with Vanessa. In addition to Gianna, 13, the couple also have Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who joined the family just seven months ago.

So far, Vanessa has not said anything publicly about her family’s sudden and tragic loss. Insiders say that she is being helped by a strong support system filled with people who deeply love the family.

“She is relying on her faith. She is not alone. But she will be grieving this for a very long time,” one of the family friends explains.

Kobe was just 22-years-old when he wed a then-18-year-old Vanessa. Fans know that the couple navigated some very difficult challenges in their relationship. However, in recent years they had seemed stronger than ever.

In fact, in late November, Kobe shared a couple of photos from the early days of their relationship. He explained as he shared these that they were from 20 years ago on the day the two first met and he took her to Disneyland.

Many of Kobe’s fans are flooding social media with notes about the love and admiration they had for the basketball legend as they mourn his death. A handful of Kobe’s most recent Instagram posts are receiving a lot of comments from fans and there are plenty of prayers and well wishes being sent out to Vanessa and her other daughters too.

While Vanessa does have an Instagram page, she currently has it set to private.

It has been reported that Kobe and Vanessa had made a deal to never fly together in the helicopter he frequently used. It would seem this was likely an acknowledgement of sorts that relying on the helicopter presented a risk to the family, but they surely never expected an outcome like this.