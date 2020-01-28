Italian Bombshell Valentina Fradegrada Lifts Up Top, Exposes Chest To Tease 2.1 Million Fans

Valentina Fradegrada shared a racy new update to her Instagram page that has her 2.1 million fans going into a frenzy.

On Monday, January 27, the Italian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to upload a two-photo slideshow in which she shows off her bare chest as she urges her followers to enter her giveaway for a chance to win a new luggage.

In the snapshots, Fradegrada is sitting on top of a pile of black suitcases in front of a full-length mirror. The model is holding her phone in front of her to snap a selfie. A series of boxes featuring the logo of the brand Plevo can be seen stacked in the background.

In her caption, the model explains — in both English and Italian — that Instagram users can enter the giveaway by liking her page and Plevo’s. They also need to comment, tag four friends and share this post on their Stories. The winner will receive a Runner luggage.

Fradegrada is wearing a white casual top featuring a loose fit. The top has a boat neckline that the model wears off the shoulder, for an edgy look. The brunette beauty is using her free hand to lift up the bottom of the shirt all the way to the middle of her chest, exposing quite a bit of her bare cleavage. In addition, her itty bitty waist and toned abs are put on display.

Fradegrada teamed her shirt with a pair of interesting-looking pants that boast a golden-yellow print against a black background, in addition to white geometric patterns. The pants feature an elastic band that sit just above her bellybutton, hugging her taut midsection.

The southern European stunner is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled in two side braids that fall over her shoulders. Two loose strands at the front help frame her face. Fradegrada is smiling at her phone. Both photos are similar, with the main difference being the position of her head and legs and facial expression.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, the photos have been liked more than 150,000 times and garnered upwards of 1,100 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to pen message in Italian and English, as well as in other languages. Commenters also entered the contest by tagging their friends, while other simply left emoji to express how they feel about the model and her photos.

“Too gorgeous,” one user raved, trailing the words with fire emoji.

“Who couldn’t use a new bag all while getting to follow a beautiful woman?” replied another user who tagged four friends.