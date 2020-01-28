Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Red Bikini

The model sizzled in her revealing two-piece.

On Tuesday, January 28, American model Alexa Collins made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 745,000 Instagram followers.

The photos show the 24-year-old posing in what appears to be her living room. Furniture, a bar cart, and a poster, reading “adventure,” can be seen in the background. Alexa flaunted her incredible figure in a revealing red bikini, that consisted of a plunging, cap-sleeved top and matching bottoms, from the clothing brand, OB Label. The skimpy swimsuit put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

In the first image, Alexa stood with her shoulders back and looped her thumb through the gold ring at the center of her bikini top. She gazed into the camera, with her mouth slightly open. The Instagram influencer altered her position for the following photo by folding one of her arms across her waist and pulled at a strand of her hair.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length locks in a middle part and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. Alexa applied a generous amount of highlighter to her cheekbones and nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She kept her eye makeup relatively simple and only wore mascara. She also accentuated her full lips with peachy nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation acknowledged that she has recently been posting pictures of herself wearing ensembles in the color red. She noted her decision to do so may have something to do with the fact the Valentine’s Day is approaching. Alexa also provided additional advertisement for OB Label.

Many of Alexa’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You always look so beautiful!!” gushed a fan.

“@alexacollins very gorgeous great body,” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You make everything look hot,” added another commenter.

“Both pics are perfect and so gorgeous! Something about pic 2 is so amazingly sexy! You are absolutely perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the tantalizing picture and instead, left a trail of emoji as a way to vocalize their praise.

Alexa graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes.