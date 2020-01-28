Leah Remini Reunites With Ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder For New Anthology Series ‘Seeking Justice’

Leah Remini will reunite with ex-Scientologist and her former co-star of Scientology and the Aftermath Mike Rinder in a new anthology docuseries titled Seeking Justice. The actress revealed news of the twosome’s latest collaboration in an article published by Deadline.
The new series will “investigate, infiltrate, and hold accountable other groups and organizations that have for too long gotten away with physical, mental, and sexual abuse, including victims of Scientology,” reported the entertainment news outlet.
Leah shared a link to the Deadline article on her Instagram page, remarking in the caption of the post that she was “excited” to continue this type of work.
The new show comes under a deal Leah inked with the independent studio Critical Content to develop and produce unscripted programming. These forthcoming projects will be produced through the actresses’ No Seriously production company.
Leah stated that she was thrilled to be working with Critical Content and through them, have a place to tell important stories. She then remarked to Deadline that she was hopeful for a long and successful partnership with the company.
Fans have waited for the actress, who brought the plight of current and ex-Scientologists to the forefront in her A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to return to this type of investigative work on television.
Scientology and the Aftermath ran for three seasons on A&E and explored different aspects of life within the religious organization. It concluded its run with a two-hour finale that aired in August 2019, where Leah and Mike challenged the Church of Scientology’s policies and allegations of abuse within the organization.
Fans were thrilled to learn of the new series and the continuation of Leah and Mike’s professional partnership. They shared their congratulatory comments on the actress’s Instagram page.
#Repost @childusa ・・・ We are so excited to announce our new Child and Family Protection Ambassadors, @leahremini and @rindermike ❤️????????⚖️ Their award-winning show, Scientology and the Aftermath, has taken a brave, public stand for justice and given voice to countless survivors of Scientology. Thanks for joining us in the fight to end child abuse and neglect ???? . . . . #momlife #sokidsstaykids #kids #justice4scientologyvictims
Thank you @childusa for honoring me and @rindermike with the Barbara Blaine Trailblazer Award at the Third Annual CHILD USA Awards Celebration. Barbara was an inspiration to so many. It was a privilege to share the night with heroes, Pennsylvania Attorney General @joshshapiropa, grassroots advocate Art Baselice, and groundbreaking journalist @uptown40. Marci Hamilton is changing the world by bringing together the people who are fighting to protect children and aren’t afraid of the powerful. I left the event with hope for the future but know there is so much more we all must do! Please visit the link in my bio to donate to our fundraiser for CHILD USA. You can make the world a better place for children if you do. #SoKidsStayKids photos by @chorus_photography
Along with her new work as a producer and creator of original content for television, Leah also devotes herself to her work with over 17 charitable causes listed on her official website which include Child USA, The Aftermath Foundation, Domestic Shelters, Homeboy Industries, Donors Choose, Best Friends, Operation Gratitude, The Jane Goodall Foundation, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, St. Jude’s Research Hosptial and others that work to benefit, women, children, animals, and families in need.