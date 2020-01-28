Leah Remini Reunites With Ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder For New Anthology Series ‘Seeking Justice’

Leah Remini will reunite with ex-Scientologist and her former co-star of Scientology and the Aftermath Mike Rinder in a new anthology docuseries titled Seeking Justice. The actress revealed news of the twosome’s latest collaboration in an article published by Deadline.

The new series will “investigate, infiltrate, and hold accountable other groups and organizations that have for too long gotten away with physical, mental, and sexual abuse, including victims of Scientology,” reported the entertainment news outlet.

Leah shared a link to the Deadline article on her Instagram page, remarking in the caption of the post that she was “excited” to continue this type of work.

The new show comes under a deal Leah inked with the independent studio Critical Content to develop and produce unscripted programming. These forthcoming projects will be produced through the actresses’ No Seriously production company.

Leah stated that she was thrilled to be working with Critical Content and through them, have a place to tell important stories. She then remarked to Deadline that she was hopeful for a long and successful partnership with the company.

Fans have waited for the actress, who brought the plight of current and ex-Scientologists to the forefront in her A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to return to this type of investigative work on television.

Scientology and the Aftermath ran for three seasons on A&E and explored different aspects of life within the religious organization. It concluded its run with a two-hour finale that aired in August 2019, where Leah and Mike challenged the Church of Scientology’s policies and allegations of abuse within the organization.

Fans were thrilled to learn of the new series and the continuation of Leah and Mike’s professional partnership. They shared their congratulatory comments on the actress’s Instagram page.

“Sounds great! Looking forward to seeing what you produce,” shared one follower of the actress, producer, and activist.

“Can’t wait. I’ve missed you guys. You all truly amazing people,” said a second fan of the work that Leah and Mike have done in the field of victims’ rights.

“Congratulations, Leah. You have worked hard for this honor, and you will do a great job!” remarked a third fan.

Along with her new work as a producer and creator of original content for television, Leah also devotes herself to her work with over 17 charitable causes listed on her official website which include Child USA, The Aftermath Foundation, Domestic Shelters, Homeboy Industries, Donors Choose, Best Friends, Operation Gratitude, The Jane Goodall Foundation, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, St. Jude’s Research Hosptial and others that work to benefit, women, children, animals, and families in need.