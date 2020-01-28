Lazaro Ponce: Police Identify Mystery Man Responsible For Saving Baby During 2019 Walmart Mass Shooting

Five months after the deadly shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left 22 people dead and 24 others injured, El Paso police officials Monday revealed the name of the mystery man who was hailed for saving the life of a baby. According to USA Today, the man, whose image was flashed across TV screens in the aftermath of the incident, is Lazaro Ponce.

Earlier, Lazaro, in a series of telephonic interviews with the El Paso Times, claimed that he was the ‘mystery man’ seen in a video that went viral shortly after the shooting. Following his media interview, Ponce contacted El Paso police detectives and the FBI, who interviewed him to examine the veracity of his claims. Officials also checked if Lazaro’s claims matched eyewitness accounts and security camera footage.

Following the interview, police spokesperson Sgt. Enrique Carrillo confirmed that Lazaro was indeed the man who was hailed as a hero in the aftermath of the shooting. The FBI, however, did not issue a confirmation citing a policy that bars them from confirming or denying the names of witnesses or victims of a crime.

According to Lazaro, he and his wife were inside the store when the gunman, later identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, walked into the store with his WASR-10 rifle, a semi-automatic civilian version of the AK-47. The first few shots were fired in the parking lot as per the store manager, who immediately issued a “Code Brown,” which is Walmart’s shorthand for an active shooter.

While several people were able to flee to other stores and adjacent malls, some others took shelter beneath tables and shipping containers. The shooter did, however, manage to kill 21 people and injure several others.

The man in this photo has been identified. After saving an infant the man ran back into the store, gathered towels from shelves and went around from wounded to wounded packing wounds and applying pressure. https://t.co/JL8rV6KUpg — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) January 27, 2020

It was in the midst of this chaos that Lazaro rushed back into the store with a shopping cart and rescued the baby. He retrieved the infant from among the dead bodies after he was worried that the infant would have suffocated had he not retrieved it.

The security camera footage also showed him tending to victims, comforting them, and treating their wounds. At the time of the incident, he was staying with his wife in a makeshift camp near Walmart.

Meanwhile, the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office has told that Ponce is considered a witness and that he may be required to return to El Paso for court proceedings.

Lazaro is a transient day laborer and has been homeless in the past. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Ponce spent a significant amount of his childhood in Juárez, Mexico. When he was 16, he went to Atlanta, where a large number of his relatives worked. Lazro currently lives in Memphis.