Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Demonstrates Intense Stretching Routine As She Preps For Barbell Squats

Stephanie Sanzo, a fitness model with 1.7 million followers on Instagram, showed fans how she preps for barbell squats in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a cropped blank tank top and gray shorts, the blond mother of two demonstrated three “active” stretches which said help to improve the depth of her squats. The first one was called the Couch Stretch and required her to assume a lunging position with one foot on the ground and the other placed on the bench behind her. In her caption, Stephanie explained that this move is great for loosening the hip flexors. The next move was called the Frog Stretch which involved her spreading her knees as she crouched on the ground. Stephanie did a set of Elevated Bent Knee Stretches next during which place one leg on top of a bench before leaning forward. She said that she used this stretch to loosen her calves.

As of this writing, the brief IGTV clip has amassed over 200,000 views and close to 500 people have commented on it. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for Stephanie’s tips.

“You have great form! I am paying attention to your workouts to get better. Thank you!” one fan wrote.

“I love how you share these important tips for lifting!” another added. “You almost read my mind because they are things that I am currently working on.”

“Seeing how focused and how hard you work when ur performing your workout is what makes you one of my favorite athletes,” a third admirer commented. “Thank you for sharing your fitness journey.”

“Thank you so much for this video. It is just the motivation I needed to work on my functional mobility,” a fourth Instagram user remarked. “Keep up the amazing work.”

Besides the effusive compliments, fans also had questions for Stephanie. One commenter asked her if she warms up her knees before doing barbell squats. In her reply, Stephanie disclosed that one of her warm-up moves is called the Spanish Squat which is like the regular version of the exercise but it’s done with a resistance band around the knees.

Another Instagram user asked how she manages to keep from grimacing as she squats and Stephanie quipped that she practiced her game face.

As her most recent Instagram post indicates Stephanie has become known for sharing informative workout content on her page.

In a previous video, Stephanie shared the proper form for doing sumo squats with a barbell, explaining that the chest must be lifted first while pushing down with the hips as you hoist the barbell.

Much like her most recent post, fans shared their appreciation in the comments section and it’s received over 150,000 likes so far.